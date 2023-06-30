‘Catherine went through horrific medical tests’

medical examination

“Such tests are always done to make sure a future queen can have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is no doubt that the marriage would not have taken place,” the author said.

According to Quinn, it is not customary for a future king such as William to marry a middle-class citizen. Princess Diana also had to undergo such a medical examination before her marriage to the current King Charles III.

Princess Diana

The author says that Princess Diana was not aware that the tests she underwent were to test her fertility. He thought it was just his medical checkup. Quinn quotes her in his book as saying, “I was so innocent that I put up with everything on that level.”

The wedding of Catherine and British Prince William took place on April 11, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Shortly before this memorable day, according to the author, the Duchess should have undergone a medical examination. She eventually met the terms and gave three heirs to the British crown: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Duchess Catherine: ‘Having a baby is a challenge for many families’read this also