Cats and dogs return to LoL with their new skins

This same Tuesday, March 21, Riot Games will present us with the official 13.6 release notes from League of Legends. Far from it, the developer is already thinking about its future, specifically in the patch 13.7. As has been the tradition, the day of the presentation of an official update the developer also reveals the skins that will arrive in LoL two weeks later.

Animal cosmetics return to the MOBA after a long time. Do you remember that line in which they highlighted the corky corgis or the fizz fluffy? Well now we will have a new consignment with four new champions that will put their foot in this theme. Nidalee, Kindred, Kled and Yuumi have been the characters chosen to give a new approach to this line of skins of LOL.

Meet your new friends 😻🐶 pic.twitter.com/pnKI9ArM7f — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) March 21, 2023

Cats and dogs star in the new skins of LOL

Although Riot Games presents us with new themes from time to time, it is true that on many occasions they use old lines to add new characters. And that has happened with the new animal aspects. In this case we will find two dogs and two cats. The two new felines will be Nidalee and Yuumiwhile the characters that will have the appearance of a dog chosen have been Kled and Kindred.

They will follow the line of their predecessors that was so successful. A priori it seems that People are thrilled that Riot Games is bringing back this line of skins of LOL. Now we’ll have to see if they have the same effect on Summoner’s Rift and people decide to grab them as soon as they come out. We assume so, especially seeing the success of the old aspects of this theme.

For now, you are skins will come to LoL with patch 13.7, that is, starting Thursday April 6 They should be available for purchase.

