Caught young pet thief jumps into zen to try to escape (Zemst)

In Appegem, a thief who was caught in the act found nothing better to do than jump into a Saturday night zen. Emergency services were called en masse, but the man was eventually able to be lowered onto dry land with the help of a rope.

The incident took place in Zenweg at around 2 pm on Saturday-Sunday. “It concerns a thief who broke into the De Jeppe youth center in Eppegem shortly before, but was noticed because of the cameras hanging in the building,” said the KSTJE police zone (Campenhout, Steenkerzeil, Zemst). says Police Chief Philip Van Steenbergen. The board of the youth center got a report from those cameras and immediately rushed to the spot. “He first threatened a person with his stolen equipment before taking off. Meanwhile, our intervention team was also close by and in the end found nothing better to do than jump into Zen herself.

low current

Emergency services, including fire brigade divers, were alerted, but eventually the arriving agents were able to drag the thief to the bank with the help of a rope. “There is absolutely no depth in that place. There the Zen still runs in its natural broad bed and there is less flow. The asphalted channel only begins further on, says Van Steenbergen.

The thief was arrested and handed over to the public prosecutor’s office.