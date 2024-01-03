CBPC to induct four players into Hall of Fame on Thursday

César Tovar, from Venezuela, who died July 14, 1994, was known for his ability to combine offense and defense in both the outfield and infield. Of his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the most notable is the 1970 participation when he was part of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for the Venezuelan team, which coincided with the beginning of the so-called second phase of the Caribbean Series. . , in an event that also led to an All Star team as a center fielder. He also represented Tigres de Aragua, Leones del Caracas and Águilas del Zulia.