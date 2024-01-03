CBPC to induct four players into Hall of Fame on Thursday

Miami – The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (CBPC) will celebrate its traditional induction “Day of the Immortals, Caribbean Series Hall of Fame, Class of 2024” this Thursday, February 8, in which four former players, one from each member country, they Will be included. You will get the bath of immortality.
This information was announced by Caribbean Professional Baseball Commissioner Juan Francisco Puello Herrera in a press release. “We will do this as part of the celebration of the 66th edition of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series and 75 years of the CBPC Foundation.
He said that all presidents, boards of directors of the winter member leagues, as well as the invited countries, CONPEPROPA, members of the sports press covering the event and other close friends are invited.
The event begins this Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at “The Miami Woman’s Club 1737 North Bayshore Drive 3rd Floor, Miami FL 33132. Organizers said the event will begin tomorrow night at 10 p.m.
who were inducted into the class of 2024
Francisco “Pancho Ponches” Campos, Mexico
Mexican pitcher Francisco Campos, known in the baseball world as “Pancho Ponches”, participated in 6 Caribbean Series and was a two-time champion, in 2002 with the Tomateros de Culiacán and in 2005 with the Venados de Mazatlán , in which year he was also named Most Valuable Player.
In the 2005 Mazatlán Caribbean Series he joined the All Star team as a pitcher, after winning 2 games and leading the team in innings pitched, win-loss average and strikeouts.
Jesus “Motorita” Feliciano, Puerto Rico
For his part, Puerto Rican Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, an outfielder known for his offensive and defensive qualities, participated in 6 Caribbean Series, representing Gigantes de Carolina and Leones de Ponce once and, on 2 occasions At, represented the Indios de Mayagüez and the Criollos de. Caguas posted a .349 offensive average, with 38 hits in 28 games.
In the 2010 Caribbean Series he was the leader in hits and averages, while in 2012 he was the co-leader in doubles. In both competitions, the Puerto Rican player was a member of the All Star team as a center fielder.
Julian Tavares, Dominican Republic
Meanwhile, Dominican pitcher Julian Tavares participated in 8 Caribbean Series. He represented Águilas Cibeñas 6 times and Tigres del Licey 2 times and became champion 5 times.
With Águilas he won the trophy in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2007, while with Tigres del Licey he won the trophy in 1994. With a 5-game winning streak and a historic WHIP of 1.13, Julian Tavares was part of the All Star team in the series. Caribbean of 1994 and 1998.
Cesar Tovar, from Venezuela
César Tovar, from Venezuela, who died July 14, 1994, was known for his ability to combine offense and defense in both the outfield and infield. Of his four participations in the Caribbean Series, the most notable is the 1970 participation when he was part of the Navegantes del Magallanes team that won the first crown for the Venezuelan team, which coincided with the beginning of the so-called second phase of the Caribbean Series. . , in an event that also led to an All Star team as a center fielder. He also represented Tigres de Aragua, Leones del Caracas and Águilas del Zulia.
Tovar, who was also part of the All-Star team in 1973 as a right fielder, posted a historic .305 average with 25 hits, 13 runs scored and 14 RBI in 20 games played.
