CCXP23 announces commemorative logo and first attractions – GKPB

During the press conference held on the morning of this Thursday (06), the CCXP23 presented the first novelties for the 10th anniversary edition of the biggest pop culture festival in the world, which will be held between November 30th and December 3rdO.

CCCXP was and always will be the world of nerds. In previous editions, the festival featured great heavyweights like Jason Momoa, Richard Armitage, Pedro Pascal, Sandra Bullock, Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Van Diesel and many more.

And to mark this remarkable moment of the 10 years of the festival, CCXP presented an exclusive logo that will be used in all the pieces of the festival. In addition to, of course, presenting your logo CCXP23: LONG LIVE THE EPIC. Check out:

In these 10 years, CCXP achieved great milestones, with 100 thousand visitors in its first year and in 2022, it reached 281 thousand. In addition to having remarkable moments, such as: Will Smith walking undercover among the public in the 2017 edition; Lana Parrilla, Evil Queen of Once Upon a Time, who cried when seeing all the fans in 2019 and Keanu Reeves revering the public in this last edition of 2022.

And to get the public excited for CCX23, the festival has just confirmed the presence of two important guests on the Thunder Stage: Tyler HoechlinO Superman from the series ‘Superman & Lois’It is Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden lead singer. At Artists’ Valley by BIS, are also confirmed Joshua Cassara, Eduardo Risso and, in partnership with Skript Editoria, the Senegalese artist Juni Ba. Know more:

First attractions of the Thunder Stage

One of the confirmed attractions is the American actor Tyler Hoechlinknown to have lived Derek Hale in Teen Wolf It is clark kent at Superman & Lois series. He will go up on the Thunder Stage on the days December 2nd and 3rdand also will participate in the CCXP “Photos & Autographs”, a package that gives fans the chance to get closer to their idols and immortalize the moment. Dates, times and prices will be announced in the future.

Another name announced this Thursday was Bruce Dickinson, Iron Maiden lead singer and old acquaintance of the Brazilian public for the countless passages with his band for the country. For the first time in an event of its kind in the country, the singer will participate in a panel at Palco Thunder, in day 11/30, to talk about his career, his creative process and his close relationship with pop culture. It is worth remembering that, with universes that are totally interconnected, Iron Maiden is a recognized figure within pop culture, mainly for the mascot Eddie the Head and songs that integrate the soundtrack of several films and series of the last 4 decades.

The new Artists’ Valley by Bis

In a new location within the pavilion, the Artists’ Valley by Bis will now be located near the event entrance. Known as the heart of CCXP, the space also has an increase in capacity, being able to accommodate up to 32 more comic artists.

Ivan Costa, one of the founders of CCXP and curator of Artists’ Valley By Biscomments on the change stating that “It’s no exaggeration to say that virtually everything we know about pop culture has its beginnings in comics. And CCXP’s experience couldn’t be any different: it starts with comics. This change of space will allow the public to have direct and immediate contact with the more than 500 comic artists right at the beginning of the event.“.

However, for CCXP23 just good news is not enough and the festival is proud to announce the presence of three big names of global relevance:

Joshua Cassara, exclusive Marvel Comics artist, considered one of the most talented self-taught American artists. Currently ahead of the X-Men at Casa das Ideias, Joshua is responsible for great stories, such as ‘X Lives of Wolverine’, ‘Venom’, ‘The Sentry’, and ‘Falcon’. As an illustrator, he also produced the covers of X-Force and Planet of the Apes.

Juni Ba, which comes in partnership with Skript Editora. Born in Dakar, Senegal, the artist is an award-winning cartoonist, author of ‘Djeliya’ by TKO Presents. His newest work, ‘Monkey Meat’, will be released in Brazil during his visit to CCXP. He currently designs covers and illustrates short stories for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel and DC comics.

Eduardo Risso, an old friend of CCXP fans, is back at the festival to celebrate this 10-year mark. The Argentine has as some of the great works ‘Dark Night: A True Batman Story’, with Paul Dini, ‘Batman: Black & White’, ‘100 Bullets’ and ‘Sgt. Rock vs The Army of the Dead’, with Bruce Campbell. In addition, Eduardo is a three-time winner of the Esiner and Harvey awards.

Ultra Stage Change

One of CCXP’s most beloved locations is also moving! Previously located on the SP Expo mezzanine floor, now the Ultra Stage will be located along with the other stages on the festival’s showfloor. Known for its diverse programming, ranging from lectures and panels with directors and producers from all segments, to exclusive releases of films, series, comics and books.

Collectibles for CCXP23

Iron Studios completes 10 years, as does CCXP, and celebrates a decade of hard work, dedication and love for producing high quality collectible pieces that portray the best of pop culture. In celebration of this very special date, Iron Studios created four iconic pieces that were part of our history, and which will now be reproduced once again, but in 1/10 scale. This is a tribute not only to licenses but also to our fans and collectors.

CCXP23 Social Ticket

This year CCXP23 adopted the format of donation of value at the time of purchase. With just BRL 10.00 (amount already added to the final price)O public will have to invest a maximum of 60% of the value of the entire. all amount raised will be directed to actions to combat hunger, through a partner institution of the event, the NGO AMIGOS DO BEM. Donation is mandatory when purchasing a Social ticket, but visitors/persons/consumers who purchase other types of tickets (half-price and full-price tickets) may also make a voluntary donation at the time of purchase. All tickets have limited availability.

Sales for CCXP23 officially started today (6), at 12:00 pm, find out more on the brand’s official website.