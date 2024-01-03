CD Águila’s Darwin Cerén was arrested in San Miguel

Club Deportivo Águila and national team midfielder, Darwin Adelso Cerén, was arrested after the game against Metapán on this day.

legendary footballer Aguila Sports Club Of San Miguel and the national team, darwin adelso serenWas arrested this Wednesday by the National Civil Police.

Cancha consulted the police delegation stationed in San Miguel regarding the procedure carried out on Cerén, a position confirmed by the Police Institute.

PNC also told Cancha on Wednesday night that at the time of writing the player is in police custody.

Selecta midfielder, Darwin Ceren after training at UES. Photo: EDH Jorge Reyes

The arrest of Darwin Cerén came after the game that the national champions played this afternoon against Metapán at the Juan Francisco Barraza Stadium for Matchday 5 of Major League Soccer.

After the publication of this note, the PNC confirmed on its social networks that Ceren had been caught for the crime of other sexual attacks against a woman.

Police also said the arrest was made in line with an order issued by the Office of the Attorney General (FGR) following an investigation.

The press department of Club Deportivo Águila told Cancha that it would not make any statements regarding football player Darwin Cerén.

