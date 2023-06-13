Cedric Vlaeminck left his new club KSK Levendegem and moved to KVE Drongen: “Purely sporting decision” (Livegame)

In mid-April the Yellow-Blues appointed Cedric Vlaeminck as the new T1 for the next season. He was to replace Jo de Meer, but in the meantime he decided to move to the first provincial KVE Drongen. KSK Lavendegum did not give up and appointed T2 Tim Van Bosche as the new head coach. Van Bosche has been involved in the youth work of SK Lavendegum for eight years and knows the club like his past. KSK Lavendegem was not happy with Vlaeminck’s decision, but did not want to start a brawl.

“We had to act quickly and find a solution within our own ranks,” says spokesman Geert Nierink (KSK Löwendaegm). “Van Bosche has already won numerous awards at inter-provincial level and fits well with our club’s vision. He has the right profile and, like our board, has the ambition to work on a gradual return to provincial first. We are confident that we have made the right choice,” Nierink concluded.

“I wasn’t looking for a job like T1, but I’m happy with the challenge,” says Tim van Bosche. “I worked as a T2 at FCDKG Beervelde under Benny Bontinck and Kevin Frechier, from whom I learned a lot. I am happy that now I am getting this opportunity. We have already made a lot of progress with the youth work of SK Lavendegam. I am proud to have contributed to this, as it is the best guarantee of the club’s future. I’ve also learned a lot from my predecessor, Joe de Meer, in recent years. I have seen a lot of first team matches, so I already know the players very well. We are in for a fascinating series in which we can definitely play an important role. We have a number of young players who have a huge gap to progress,” Van Bosshe concluded.

return to the third ward

Cedric Vlaeminck will replace Jürgen van Opstelle at KVE Drongen after having worked at the Excelsior Mariakerke last season. He was active as a youth coach at Club Brugge and SK Dinze and also had T2 and T1 ad interims at the latter club. “Choosing KVE Drongen is a purely sporting decision. I have been following that club for many years. KVE Drongen is in the bottom of my heart. My new club wants to return to the third division as soon as possible after relegation . Almost the entire core was retained and reinforced with a few entrants. I would like to try to make that ambition a reality.

“I understand it was not a good announcement for SK Lavendegum, but the club has appointed a very good replacement in the form of Tim Van Bosche. I have known him for a long time. He was going to be my T2 but T1 He deserves a chance as he is. Will complete the same preparation. I brought in Lauden Decourt and James Demeyer from Excelsior Mariakerke to KSK Levendegam. It may be disappointing for those that I have chosen a different path, but I am sure They have reached the right club.