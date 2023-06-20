Celeb 24/7. Ashley Graham enjoys her trip to Florence and Britney Spears feels like dancing again

the father of Jessie J When he meets his grandson for the first time, he cannot contain his emotions.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

one Republic Enjoyed his performance at the Werchter Boutique.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Emma Watson Shared a picture of himself in a bathing suit.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Too Ellie Goulding shared some photos of his performance at the Werchter Boutique.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Britney Spears I felt like dancing again.



you can not see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

Ashley Graham Clearly enjoyed his trip to Florence.