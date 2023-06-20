Celeb 24/7. Britney Spears leaves for vacation and Jessie J pens heartwarming tribute to her mother celebrities

Britney Spears leaves on leave. “Can someone get me a margarita?” she writes along with the snapshot on Instagram. The singer is clearly ready to enjoy a few days off.

Sam Smith Dust off an old photo. “This is me when I was eighteen,” he says.

Vanessa Hudgens Takes her four-legged friend Darla with her everywhere.

kourtney kardashian For the first time she shows her womb. The reality star is expecting a baby with her new husband travis barker,

Zayn Malik Enjoy some quality time with your friends at the cafe.

pregnant Jessie J Pays heartfelt tribute to the mother. Singer has shared many pictures of both of them on Instagram. “I would be nowhere without you, Mom,” it seems. “Thank you. Not only because you love me, but also because you are always there for me unconditionally. I love you.”

