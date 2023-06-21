Celeb 24/7. From Nick Jonas to Jason Statham: How celebs celebrate Father’s Day celebrities

celebritiesNothing is more fun than watching the lives of our famous fellow humans. Wonder what they’re up to? You can find it here in our news stream.

jeremy renner Share’s daughter’s picture ava,



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley put her husband actor Jason Statham In flowers: “Happy Father’s Day to our king. Thank you for being such a good father to our children. I will always love you.”



Actors of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder: “Nothing better than being a father… Happy Fathers Day to all the fathers out there. As fathers, let us always strive to better ourselves in every possible way so that we can be the brightest beacon of light for our children. Guide them and show them how to safely navigate the treacherous and rocky waters of this life.



Catherine Zeta Jones: “Happy Father’s Day to my husband Michael Douglas, the best father my kids have ever had. And to my father-in-law Kirk, we love you and miss you.



David Beckham: “Happy Father’s Day Dad. I love you so much and thank you for always being the support I need.



Paris Hilton: “Happy Father’s Day to not one, but two great dads in my life! To my own father, thank you for teaching me the importance of hard work and love. And to my husband Carter, the greatest gift I have ever received is that you become an incredible father to our little boy, Phoenix. I love you both very much. For all the love, laughter and memories to come!”



jessica billwife of Justin Timberlake: “Big love to all the dads out there today! And to anyone so near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are, no matter how many times we interrupt play, sleep, silence or mental health . We love you and your soft heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, honey!”



danielle joneswife of Kevin Jones: “Life has given us a good family, a happy home and love for each other. Most importantly, it gave us each other. I am so grateful to have you as a husband. Thank you for working so hard and coming home when you get the chance, we know it’s tough. happy Father’s Day!”



Too Priyanka Chopra keep ‘his jonas’, Nick JonasIn the Spotlight: “He’s your greatest champion. He’ll be the loudest in the room if you win. His wisdom will rest on your shoulders. Your tears will break his heart. He’ll never show you he’s in pain.” His happiness is your happiness. He’s dada or papa or papa or whatever you call him. I love you Nick, thank you for being with us. Malti Mary and I are so lucky.



‘Emily in Paris’ actress Lily Collins: “Like father like daughter. Happy Father’s Day Papa! Nobody uses chopsticks or eats burgers like you. I can only hope that one day I look downright cool and chic. With laughter, lessons, and love.” Thank you for all the years. In life and in food. I love you so much.”



