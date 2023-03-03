Celebrating Black History Month at Riot

Industry Brunch at the SoLa Technology Center

The SoLa Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship, powered by Riot Games, opened with a bang in 2022. The center provides free technology education to communities in South Los Angeles. More than a thousand students, from kids just starting school to teens leading programs at the center, can learn and experience there each year.

Partially funded by a $2.25 million grant from Riot Games, the Technology Center is part of our commitment to create more opportunities for black students to get started in gaming.

In addition to being a learning space, SoLa represents a meeting place for African-American professionals active in the video game industry, who are role models for the next generation of black leaders in the field of technology.

Riot Noir invited more than 150 Black professionals working at companies including Netflix, TikTok, Naughty Dog, EA and Meta to the center to network, visit the Technology Center and grow the African-American community in all fields.

Black History Month on the Riot Campus

During this month, music from all genres and generations, chosen by the members of Riot Noir, was heard at the Los Angeles headquarters. From Aretha Franklin to Anderson Paak to Beyoncé, the music of Black History Month was a celebration of more than a century of black artists.

The cooks at NOMs, the campus cafe, created special menus to celebrate Black History Month, with each dish named after a black character from our games.

First we enjoyed soul food with names like ”Parallel Convergence Grits Ekko Shrimp”, ”Phoenix Flaming Mac and Cheese” and ”Pyke’s Bilgewater Fried Catfish”.