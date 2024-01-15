Celebrities at ‘Madame Web’ LA Premiere

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the women attending the ‘Madame Web’ world premiere on Monday along with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

It seems like there was a sheer memo, because isabella merced She was looking sensational wearing it Versace Spring 1999 Workshop The art-deco-inspired embroidered gown she styled jimmy choo Max Platform.

Does anyone else find it a little ironic that this sounds dated from 1999?

Versace Spring 1999 Workshop

emma roberts Didn’t fall into the embellished and sheer trap like her co-stars.

This may have been the night Emma had to step out of her comfort zone, but she was very happy to wear it and stay in it Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2024 Red off-the-shoulder gown.

Red has become one of his signature colors.

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2024

I don’t know about you, but I got flounce sleeves Antonio Grimaldi of Holland Roden The black off-the-shoulder dress is a bit overwhelming.

The looks required more theatre. It needed Janelle Monáe or Coco Rocha.

Antonio Grimaldi

I don’t know if I’m 100% sold or not Celeste O’Connor’s Gert-Johan Coetzee Looks like it’s giving Moulin Rouge.

But I agree 100% with how Celeste is working with this look.

Matching jimmy choo Minnie sandals completed her look.

Credit: Lionel Hahn/WireImage/Steven Simion/WireImage/Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/Vogue.com





