Celebrities at ‘Madame Web’ LA Premiere

Isabella Merced attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web" Isabella Merced attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web"

Here’s a roundup of the rest of the women attending the ‘Madame Web’ world premiere on Monday along with Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

It seems like there was a sheer memo, because isabella merced She was looking sensational wearing it Versace Spring 1999 Workshop The art-deco-inspired embroidered gown she styled jimmy choo Max Platform.

Does anyone else find it a little ironic that this sounds dated from 1999?

Versace Spring 1999 Workshop
Emma Roberts arrives for Sony's world premiere "madam web"Emma Roberts arrives for Sony's world premiere "madam web"

emma roberts Didn’t fall into the embellished and sheer trap like her co-stars.

This may have been the night Emma had to step out of her comfort zone, but she was very happy to wear it and stay in it Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2024 Red off-the-shoulder gown.

Red has become one of his signature colors.

Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2024
Holland Roden Attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web"Holland Roden Attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web"

I don’t know about you, but I got flounce sleeves Antonio Grimaldi of Holland Roden The black off-the-shoulder dress is a bit overwhelming.

The looks required more theatre. It needed Janelle Monáe or Coco Rocha.

Antonio Grimaldi
Celeste O'Connor attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web"Celeste O'Connor attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures "madam web"

I don’t know if I’m 100% sold or not Celeste O’Connor’s Gert-Johan Coetzee Looks like it’s giving Moulin Rouge.

But I agree 100% with how Celeste is working with this look.

Matching jimmy choo Minnie sandals completed her look.

Credit: Lionel Hahn/WireImage/Steven Simion/WireImage/Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/Vogue.com


