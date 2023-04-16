Celebrities perfect their looks for the Coachella festival | Fashion & Beauty

1 of 6 Emma Roberts, Alessandra Ambrosio and Charli D’amelio show looks for Coachella — Photo: Playback/Instagram Emma Roberts, Alessandra Ambrosio and Charli D’amelio show looks for Coachella – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

One of the most important music festivals in the world, Coachella – held in California, in the United States – is, in addition to a unique chance to see great performances by singers and bands, the opportunity to see the creative and daring looks of famous people to enjoy the event.

And the 2023 edition has everything. On Friday, 4/14, the first day of the event, and this Saturday, 4/15, actors, musicians and influencers have already shared their bets on social networks.

Actress Emma Roberts, for example, chose a loose look by Prada.

2 of 6 Emma Roberts went from Prada to Coachella – Photo: Playback/Instagram Emma Roberts went from Prada to Coachella – Photo: Playback/Instagram

The model Shanina Shaik bet on a very basic black dress by Dana Foley. To finish off, boots in the same tone!

3 of 6 Shanina Shaik did her best for Coachella — Photo: Playback/Instagram Shanina Shaik did a great job for Coachella – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Model Jasmine Tookes preferred a light printed outfit from L’Academie, good for the hot weather she usually enjoys at the event.

4 of 6 Jasmine Tookes for Coachella — Photo: Playback/Instagram Jasmine Tookes for Coachella — Photo: Playback/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio, one of the most famous influencers in the world, also wanted lightness by choosing a light and loose look from Dolls Kill.

5 of 6 Charli D’Amelio — Photo: Playback/Instagram Charli D’Amelio — Photo: Playback/Instagram

And there are also Brazilians there!

Alessandra Ambrosio drew attention with leaky pants and a short blouse by Raisa Vanessa.

6 of 6 Alessandra Ambrosio — Photo: Playback/Instagram Alessandra Ambrosio — Photo: Playback/Instagram