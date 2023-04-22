Celebrities refuse to pay for blue badge on Twitter and detonate Elon Musk | metropolises

As promised, the owner of the social network removed the verified seal from accounts that did not pay for the service called “Twitter Blue”

Elon Musk promised to remove the checkmark from those who did not sign the Twitter Blue, a service that gives access to extra resources on the platform, and it complied. When faced with their social networks without verification, some artists have spoken out stating that they will not pay for the service.

Among the personalities who lost the seal are: Felipe Neto, Casimiro, Rafa Kalimann, Paulo Vieira, Giovanna Ewbank, Karol Coná, Eliezer, the current prima-drama of Brazil, Janja, and even Pope Francis. International artists are also in this package: Shakira, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are some of them.

On Twitter itself, the famous spoke about the decision. “Elon Musk, I don’t want you to put the verified badge on me while I’m on Twitter, you understand? Respect Mamacita!” joked Karol Conká. “Either the check or a diaper pack. It’s not enough for both (laughs)”, wrote Eliezer who recently had a daughter with the also ex-BBB Viih Tube.

Felipe also stated that he will continue without his label. “Officially no longer verified on the platform. And so I will stay, ”he declared. “Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, the platform has lost 89% of its advertising revenue. Now, Musk is offering to give free kisses to any company that spends $1,000 a month on ads. What an embarrassment this peck is, my father ”, added the influencer.

“I am no longer verified, thank God. I was unintentionally checked. Finally I’m back to being a fake account and I can talk nonsense and pornography, because if any page responds, Paulo Vieira’s advisor will get in touch saying that he doesn’t have a Twitter account”, also joked the comedian Paulo Veira.

But not all celebrities have lost their precious pecks. Former BBB Gil do Vigor, for example, said he is paying for the service. According to the economist, he always dreamed of this and it will only go unchecked if Elon Musk pulls the little blue one out by force.

“Well, I pay to continue with my verification yes, me huh! That little blue one was a lifelong dream, I only lose if the homi there takes away the strength (laughs) I’m a root Twitterer, since when all this was just bush”, said the former BBB.

Elon Musk Is Paying Some Celebrities Stamp

In the midst of all the confusion, some international artists don’t pay for the label, but they haven’t lost either. It turns out that Elon Musk chose to let these celebrities, chosen by him, have the right to be verified for free.

NBA star LeBron James, Star Trek actor William Shatner and writer Stephen King are among the celebrities he decided to “give the gift” to. In addition to them, Britney Spears, Madonna and Cardi B also follow with their verified profiles.

I AM NO LONGER VERIFIED THANK GOD I was accidentally checked finally I’m back to being a fake account and I’ll be able to talk nonsense and pornography because if any page answers Paulo Vieira’s advisor will get in touch saying that he doesn’t have a Twitter account — PAULO VIEIRA (@PauloVieiraReal) April 20, 2023

Either the checked one or a diaper pack. Both don’t work — Eliezer (@eliezer) April 20, 2023

Officially no longer verified on the platform. And so I will stay. — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) April 20, 2023