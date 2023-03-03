Celebrities who have quirks and superstitions

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Since taking the throne in the United Kingdom, King Charles has been even more in the spotlight. And officials said certain attitudes could indicate he has OCD, the obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Some indications are pointed out as strong: the King has a toilet seat just for him, requires a brand of toilet paper, does not touch surfaces and is fixed by pens, requiring an employee to remove them from the table.
There are several celebrities who have already assumed their quirks and obsessions.
They are rich, revered by the public, applauded by the media, they are always in the spotlight. But they also have quirks, superstitions or even OCDs (obsessive-compulsive disorders). See celebrities with quirks and superstitions!
Justin Timberlake – American singer, songwriter, voice actor, actor, dancer, entrepreneur and multi-instrumentalist has multiple talents. But, in addition to having attention deficit and hyperactivity, his mania for tidying up objects is such that he forgets to do other things, in a temporary loss of memory.
Charlize Theron – The South African actress has a habit of checking all her drawers and closets when she arrives somewhere.
Katy Perry – The American singer said that her OCDs get worse when she performs. She is irritated by broken makeup, pet hair, and fingerprints on eyeglasses.
Penélope Cruz – The Spanish actress has declared that she has superstitions and OCD. The worst obsession, which causes her to waste time, is opening and closing the door several times.
Tom Cruise – The American actor has had a lucky handkerchief in his pocket since his career took off in 1986 with the hit “Top Gun.” And that little tissue must be powerful. Since then, Cruise has not stopped being successful.
Colin Farrell – The Irish actor was so desperate to lose his “lucky belt” (a gift from his father) that he offered 16,000 pounds (R$ 115,000) to whoever found it. It was no use. Colin is the type who only feels good with an amulet.
Cameron Diaz – The retired American actress has a habit of washing her hands several times throughout the day. She only uses doorknobs if she cleans them before opening the door.
Serena Williams – The American tennis star plays in a pair of socks that she considers to be a lucky charm. By the number of titles won by Serena in her career, it is quite possible that it is.
Daniel Radcliffe – The British actor, the eternal Harry Potter, has revealed that he has had OCD since he was 5 years old. He repeats, in a whisper, the phrases he says. And he puts a coin in his shoes when Fuham, his football team, takes the field.
Keith Richards – The British musician of the Rolling Stones likes to eat English pie before shows. But only if he was the first to help himself and break the delicacy’s cheese shell.
James McAvoy – The Scottish actor follows a traditional popular belief in his country. On the first day of every month, he says “white rabbit” to the first person he meets. They say in the UK that it attracts good fluids.
Kit Harington – The British actor, star of “Game of Thrones,” has carried his favorite pen since he was a child. He says he’s already lost everything, forgetting objects around, except the amulet.
Quentin Tarantino – The American filmmaker always uses red and black pens to start writing a script. Woe to him if he doesn’t.
Victoria Beckman – The British singer, former Spice Girl, believes in the energy and power of crystals. And she never walks without them. She has already said that she has crystals of different colors and always carries some in her purse.
Tatá Werneck – The actress and presenter from Rio de Janeiro is always covering her navel to prevent negative energies from entering. Mystic, she believes in the idea that the navel is a chakra related to emotions.
Alec Baldwin – The American actor acknowledged that he has even delayed appointments because of his obsession with keeping things tidy. He can’t leave until he’s got everything in its place.
Daniel – The singer from São Paulo only performs in red underwear. No one sees it, but you can be sure that this is the chosen color. For Daniel, this makes him calm in the presentation.
Charlie Sheen – The American actor also only manages to stay calm if the environment is perfectly organized. Everything has to be in the right place.
Emily Blunt – The British actress said OCD started when she was a child, counting streetlights and clicking her tongue as she walked past them.
Megan Fox – The American actress and model revealed that she can’t use cutlery in restaurants or any other public place because she keeps thinking about bacteria. She also declared that she listens to Britney Spears songs on the plane, because she is sure that she will not die listening to anything from the American singer!
Roberto Carlos – The singer from Espírito Santo has always been treated for OCD. He doesn’t wear black or brown and avoids being around people in that color. He just feels good in blue and white. Also, he has to use the same port to enter and leave any location.
Thiaguinho – The singer from São Paulo only likes odd numbers, present in his date of birth: 3/11/1983.
Brad Pitt – The American actor can’t get the feeling of stepping back. If he forgets something at home, he doesn’t come back to get it. He follows the path anyway. If you miss a path, he finds a way to fix it without going around. He already said he can’t go back.
Heidi Klum – The German supermodel carries her baby teeth in a purse for good luck.
Jennifer Aniston – The American actress needs to pat the plane’s bodywork and get on the right foot when she travels.
Axl Rose – The American singer, lead singer of Guns N’Roses, does not perform in cities that begin with the letter M.
Diane von Fürstenberg – The Belgian-American fashion designer is also a believer in the coin-in-a-shoe superstition. Before the fashion shows, she puts a coin (inherited from her father) in her shoes. Her father would put this coin in his shoe during his service in World War II.
Taylor Swift – The American singer is fixated on the number 13. She tries to look for this number because she thinks it brings luck in life.
Zagallo – The former coach and former soccer player, super champion, is also attached to the number 13. And he has already said that this belief started because of his wife, a devotee of Santo Antônio, celebrated on 6/13. Number 13 is always present in the Wolf’s life.
Roberta Miranda – The singer from Paraíba takes her own sheet and blanket for her trips, whether for work or pleasure. She says she doesn’t like the energy of hotel bedding.
Benicio del Toro – The Puerto Rican actor believes that knocking on wood wards off the evil eye. He is so passionate about this belief that, in order not to depend on finding wood nearby, he wears a ring that has a small piece of wood underneath. When you want to protect yourself, just give that tap…
Tiger Woods – The American golfer wears a red shirt every Sunday. He thinks it shakes the opponents psychologically. For the success he has on the fields, champion in his modality, who knows?
Christian Bale – The British actor has a habit of walking under stairs. Hey, but don’t they say that’s bad luck? Yes. But Bale, famous for his bad temper to the point of being rude to fans, has already said that the aim is to “provoke” the myth of this superstition. Nervous boy.
Roger Federer – The Swiss tennis player, super champion, has 8 as his lucky number. It takes 8 bottles of water and 8 rackets for the game. And he makes 8 serves in the warmup.
Neymar – The player from São Paulo, Brazilian football star, has his own son as an amulet. He wears shin guards with David Lucca’s name written on them, for good luck.
Messi – The Argentine football star, 7 times FIFA’s Ballon d’Or, has a mania for good luck in the game. When he goes to kick a dead ball, he places it with both hands on the turf and takes two steps back.
Cristiano Ronaldo – The Portuguese football star, 5 times FIFA Golden Ball, always enters the field with the right foot and insists on being the last player in line.
Ariana Grande – The American singer doesn’t go on a diet before concerts. For luck, she needs to eat a chocolate donut! Apparently, it combines the useful with the pleasant. It’s the kind of superstition that’s most welcome.
