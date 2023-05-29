celebrities wore it to the louis vuitton cruise show

Celebrities Wore It at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 Show
Louis Vuitton

Following Dior’s cruise show, this week’s Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show took place on the idyllic island of Isola Bella, surrounded by Lake Maggiore in Italy. The show was full of botanical, dreamy and joyous colors and as we are used to from the French fashion house, everything was thought out. The beautiful, mysterious location and styling set a magical tone. Not only were the models dazzling in the latest silhouettes for the summer of 2024, but the world-famous guests seemed to be dying for them as well.

Where the designs on the catwalk were given with pastel shades and flowy, Mad The silhouettes were mostly black, white and gray looks on the red carpet – in a simple, yet classy way.

Cruising in Louis Vuitton

fantastic show, which you’ve surely seen quite a few images of, not only was it creme de la creme of the fashion world. With his presentation, Nicolas Ghesquière also managed to offer a group of the most current artists an evening full of inspiration. Unpacked guests looking especially dazzling (and wearable) for the special occasion.

It pulled Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux, Gemma Chan, Noémie Merlant, Phoebe Dynevor, Ava DuVernay, Chiara Ferragni, Jaden Smith, Oprah Winfrey, and Shay Mitchell out of the closet.

Cate Blanchett

A chic look with an edgy edge.

Cate Blanchett

Emma Stone

A crochet co-ord set for Emma Stone.

Emma Stone

lee seydoux

Chic, but simple, but chic … in a knitted dress (obviously) with a leather belt from Louis Vuitton.

lee seydoux

Gemma Chan

We can see ourselves donning this celebrity look in the office.

Gemma Chan

i.e. Merlent

This shiny bomber jacket is also allowed copy paste Be in our wardrobe.

noemi merlant

phoebe dynevor

A look that reminds us of a modern version of her iconic Bridgerton dress.

phoebe dynevor

ava duvernay

That way, your grandma’s curtain still looks great trendy Outside.

ava duvernay

Chiara Ferragni

The influencer showed that we definitely don’t have to work with mesh items.

Chiara Ferragni

jade smith

Will and Jada Smith’s evergreen son shows up in silver pants.

Jaden Smith

Oprah Winfrey

pajamas, but make it fashionable – You definitely don’t need to tell Oprah twice.

Oprah Winfrey

Shay Mitchell

Black and white was an obvious theme among the guests at the Louis Vuitton show. Same goes for actress Shay Mitchell.

Shay Mitchell

