Celebrity 24/7. Americans celebrate the 4th of July and Victoria Beckham is still happy after 24 years of marriage. celebrities

celebritiesThere’s nothing more fun than looking into the lives of our famous fellow humans. Wonder what they’re up to? You can find it here in our news stream.

Olivia Rodrigo Thank you for your fans. His new single ‘Vampire’ has just been released and is already being heard.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

kourtney kardashian Shows off her ‘babybelly’ in a bright pink bikini.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

‘Relax’ actor Alec Baldwin Terrible ‘4th of July’ feel. Whether or not Spider-Man survives remains to be seen…?



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

Michelle Obama put daughter Malia in the headlines. She can blow out 25 candles today. “I feel so lucky to be your mother and to have seen you grow into the beautiful young woman you are today,” she said.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

Brooke Shields Celebrates ‘Independence Day’ with a picture from the old box.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

Steve Aoki There is a clear preference for the summer months.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

Even more from ‘4th of July’ with an artistic approach Sharon Stone,



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.

David Beckham receives a psalm from his wife Victoria: “Still holding hands and still laughing (with you and not just at you 😂). I love you very much.” They have been married for 24 years today.



you can not see this content This content includes cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies for content to still be displayed.