Celebrity nails: these colors are loved by celebrities over 40 and perfect for you :

1/21 These are nail polish colors that celebrities 40+ are OBSESSED with and won’t take off your nails for you to wear right now

2/21 Anne Hathaway is a fan of very clear nude nail polish: the 40-year-old actress prefers more sober nails

3/21 Pink nude nail polish was worn by Anne Hathaway with a powerful beaded look

4/21 Actress Grazi Massafera loves metallic shades on her nails

5/21 Another favorite color of Grazi Massafera on her nails is red

6/21 The red nail polish is a darling of Grazi Massafera with different looks

7/21 Red nail polish is also a favorite of actress Juliana Paes, 44 years old

8/21 Nude nail polish with a brown background is Juliana Paes’ favorite nail polish

9/21 Another favorite nail polish by Juliana Paes is the traditional white

10/21 White nail polish is also one of Naomi Campbell’s favorites.

11/21 The model Naomi Campbell is on the team of famous 40+ who don’t give up light nail polish

12/21 Actress Julia Roberts, 55, loves to put dark nail polish on her nails

13/21 Julia Roberts nail polish: the actress loves dark nuances on her hands

14/21 Black and gray nail polish variations are a Julia Roberts favorite

15/21 Actress Jennifer Aniston, 54, prefers beige and white nail polish

16/21 White or nude nail polish is one of Jennifer Aniston’s beauty essentials

17/21 Actress Jennifer Aniston wore clear nail polish to launch her latest Netflix movie, Mystery in Paris

18/21 At 57, Viola Davis loves to wear nude nail polish on her hands

19/21 Brown variations are also a hit on Viola Davis nails

20/21 The light brown nail polish was chosen by Viola Davis in an award