Celebrity nails: these colors are loved by celebrities over 40 and perfect for you :

These are nail polish colors that celebrities 40+ are OBSESSED with and won’t take off your nails for you to wear right now
Anne Hathaway is a fan of very clear nude nail polish: the 40-year-old actress prefers more sober nails
Pink nude nail polish was worn by Anne Hathaway with a powerful beaded look
Actress Grazi Massafera loves metallic shades on her nails
Another favorite color of Grazi Massafera on her nails is red
The red nail polish is a darling of Grazi Massafera with different looks
Red nail polish is also a favorite of actress Juliana Paes, 44 years old
Nude nail polish with a brown background is Juliana Paes’ favorite nail polish
Another favorite nail polish by Juliana Paes is the traditional white
White nail polish is also one of Naomi Campbell’s favorites.
The model Naomi Campbell is on the team of famous 40+ who don’t give up light nail polish
Actress Julia Roberts, 55, loves to put dark nail polish on her nails
Julia Roberts nail polish: the actress loves dark nuances on her hands
Black and gray nail polish variations are a Julia Roberts favorite
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 54, prefers beige and white nail polish
White or nude nail polish is one of Jennifer Aniston’s beauty essentials
Actress Jennifer Aniston wore clear nail polish to launch her latest Netflix movie, Mystery in Paris
At 57, Viola Davis loves to wear nude nail polish on her hands
Brown variations are also a hit on Viola Davis nails
The light brown nail polish was chosen by Viola Davis in an award
The red nail polish was combined by Viola Davis with a yellow look