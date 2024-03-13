cell call. march colombia

Nestor Lorenzo called 26 footballers for the duel against Spain and Romania
This Wednesday, coach Nestor Lorenzo gave the list of those called up for the games colombia selection The duels against Spain and Romania will be played on 22 and 26 March.
The national team coach called up 26 players and included many players in great moments such as John Córdoba, Juan Camilo Portilla, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yasser Asprilla, Mateo Casiera and Miguel Ángel Borja, leaving out names such as Mateus Uribe, Kevin Mears. Gave. among others.
This is the Argentina coach’s first list this year and it will be worth watching as it could give an indication of the basis Lorenzo wants for the 2024 Copa America, which is three months away from being played.
It is noteworthy that Colombia will face Spain at the Olympic Stadium in London at 3.30 pm, while the match against Romania will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid at 2.30 pm.
Colombia calls for a friendly atmosphere in the month of March
Alvaro Monteiro – Millonarios FC
Camilo Vargas – Atlas (Mex)
Carlos Cuesta – KRC Genk (BEL)
Cristian Borja – SC Braga (POR)
Daniel Munoz – Crystal Palace (England)
David Ospina – Al-Nassr (KSA)
Ian Poveda – Sheffield Wednesday (England)
James Rodriguez – Sao Paulo (BRA)
Jefferson Lerma – Crystal Palace (England)
Jhon Arias – Fluminense (BRA)
John Córdoba – FC Krasnodar (RUS)
John Lucumi – Bologna (ITA)
Johan Mojica – Osasuna (ESP)
Jorge Carrascal – Dynamo Moscow (RUS)
Juan Camilo Portilla – CA Talleres (ARG)
Juan Fernando Quintero – Racing Club (ARG)
Kevin Castano – FC Krasnodar (RUS)
Luis Diaz – Liverpool (England)
Luis Sinisterra – AFC Bournemouth (England)
Matteo Casiera – Zenit (RUS)
Rafael Santos Borre – International (BRA)
Richard Rios – Palmeiras (BRA)
Santiago Arias – EC Bahia (BRA)
Yasser Asprilla – Watford (England)
Yerry Mina – Cagliari (England)
Yerson Mosquera – Villarreal (ESP).
