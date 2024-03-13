cell call. march colombia

colombia selection

Nestor Lorenzo called 26 footballers for the duel against Spain and Romania

This Wednesday, coach Nestor Lorenzo gave the list of those called up for the games colombia selection The duels against Spain and Romania will be played on 22 and 26 March.

The national team coach called up 26 players and included many players in great moments such as John Córdoba, Juan Camilo Portilla, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yasser Asprilla, Mateo Casiera and Miguel Ángel Borja, leaving out names such as Mateus Uribe, Kevin Mears. Gave. among others.

This is the Argentina coach’s first list this year and it will be worth watching as it could give an indication of the basis Lorenzo wants for the 2024 Copa America, which is three months away from being played.