“Cellular therapy will regenerate injured human tissues”

In recent months, famous footballers have been forced to stay out of the team due to suffering bone edema, The forwards Porto of Porto or Joselu of Real Madrid are some typical athletes who, for various reasons, suffer from this pathology. But regenerative medicine is moving at the speed of light: the combination of focal shock waves (the most effective solution for bone inflammation) and platelet-rich plasma is enabling first division football players to jump onto the field like new players and in record time. makes. We spoke to Dr. Freitag, an international reference in the application of this technology.

Sports Medicine. In Spain, do we lack understanding of the importance of this branch?

This is becoming more and more important in our country for two simple reasons: the increase in sports activity at any age and the technological revolution we are experiencing, which helps specialists to further individualize treatment.

What is bone edema?

This is detected on an MRI, which translates into a swelling pattern in the bone. Let’s say it’s like a “bruise” in the bone, which can arise from several causes such as sports injuries, degenerative (osteoarthritis) or ischemic injuries.

How does an athlete recognize who is suffering from bone spurs?

The most characteristic symptom is intense pain that increases with physical activity and subsides only at rest.

It is usually treated with physiotherapy and rest, why do they opt for focal shock waves?

For us, and for our athletes, the most important thing is to minimize recovery time so they can return to activity as quickly as possible. Shock waves do this. They act as a very powerful anti-inflammatory, help repair bones and reduce pain. It also protects the cartilage from new injuries. This layered effect makes this technique a star sign. In athletes, shock waves were introduced a long time ago to demonstrate their high regenerative capacity by attracting stem cells to the focus of injury.

How long does shock wave treatment last?

First, a warning: Focal shock waves can only be used by a certified doctor for this type of pathology. There are many patients who come to us because they say they have been treated with shock waves without success, but these are not the waves we use here, nor have any doctor treated them. There are other types of waves that physiotherapists apply in other diseases, which is why in orthopedics, it is very important to follow the protocols of the International Shock Wave Society, of which I am a member of the board of directors. Overall, a total of 3 half-hour sessions are applied at 7-day intervals. It is very important to use a high-energy focal wave with ultrasound or fluoroscopic guidance to guide the wave to the focus and thus achieve a powerful biological effect. There are no reported side effects of this technology, so we can be sure of its effectiveness and safety.

What is the success rate of this treatment?

Success in our patients treated to date is approximately 80%. One of the most notable benefits is that the athlete can maintain training with gradual loading. “Return to play” time is accelerated; A great progress for athletes who are in the middle of the season. This is why many elite athletes consider themselves just like us.

It usually combines shock waves with platelet-rich plasma, why?

At Clinica DKF we have not only been pioneers in shock waves; Our method of administering Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is unique. We work with the authorized Madrid laboratory for its manufacture. No one takes into account that PRP was considered a drug in 2013, and we have to be very diligent when infusing it. Since PRP can enhance the effect of the waves on bone edema, thanks to the biological effect of growth factors contained in platelet concentrations, at DKF we always apply this combined technique, thereby ensuring short-term success.

What is PRP?

It is obtained by taking blood from the patient, which is then centrifuged to separate the blood cells, platelets and plasma. PRP is a blood fraction with a concentration of platelets, which when activated releases growth factors and other biomolecules. These particles stimulate the multiplication of cells that repair tendon, muscle and degenerative joint injuries.

We see an ‘explosion’ of PRP for the treatment of hernias, alopecia, surgery… why?

Due to the regenerative capacity of PRP and its rich biological content, it is a technique that is being applied in many fields such as reproductive medicine and aesthetics with good results.

Will this be therapy for everyone?

I am confident that the development of PRP will continue to grow with new applications. for all? This is my wish.

What other biological treatments will we see in the future?

Early and personalized biological treatment. In the near future, we will see the administration of a specific growth factor for each tissue, be it tendon, muscle or cartilage. Furthermore, I also hope that our regulatory agencies will soon allow cell therapy, which will not only completely regenerate wounds, but also create tissue similar to that of the injured person.