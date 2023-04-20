CENA Top 50 – ÀIYÉ ranks first. Julia Mestre comes close to second place. Banda Aláfia closes the podium with a question

This week’s list is dedicated to Ivan Conti, Papaya. Genius drummer, figure. We’ve added one of his hundreds and hundreds of amazing drums to the list, one that we think you may not have heard. Because, certainly, even if you’ve never heard of Mamão, you’ve heard his drums – the guy recorded with everyone and high classics! Our longing for the genius remains. A pause of a thousand bars.

“TRANSES” is the second album by ÀIYÉ, solo project by not-anymore-only-drummer Larissa Conforto. It’s a crossroads record, as she claims. But the crossroads here is not one of doubt, it is one of connection – Larissa fits styles and genres that many believe cannot go together on an album. But here Clara Nunes can join hands with Rosalía on a beautiful walk. “Love is change” and “that poisons are honey”, indicate “OXUMARÉ”, a date with herself, as Larissa says. It matches the album that sings about opening your eyes and senses to all that the world allows. Less restriction, rope, áVIP area. The road is not one-way, much less one-way.

Our poploader Lina Andreosi has already given our opinion on Julia Mestre’s new solo album, which you may know from the band Bala Escolha. But we also want to give a hint: we like the album, we like the reference, the text and Julia’s voice. Everything settled. The most curious moment of the album stands out, with Julia alone in her room, with voice, guitar and cell phone for recording. “do do u” is a simple song, an intimate enjoyment, of those lyrics more interested in the sound of words than in the senses. Julia says that she was very inspired by Billie Eilish to record the vocals at home, a less cold environment than the studio. It wouldn’t be bad later on for an EP or a little album exploring this rustic sound.

The group Aláfia is formed by a group: Eduardo Brechó (voice and direction), Jairo Pereira (voice), Estela Paixão (voice), Eloiza Paixão (voice) Damião (guitar and vocals), Vinicius Chagas (Sax), Alysson Bruno ( percussion), Pedro Bandera (percussion), Gabriel Catanzaro (bass), Filipe Gomes (drums), Fábio Leandro (keyboard). Since 2011 on the road, the band reaches its fifth album in “Além do Lá”. In the sound of Aláfia, who has always made a beautiful mix of hip hop, jazz, afrobeat and terreiro music, Brechó’s studies begin from the pandemic onwards – from his experiences to his research on Ifá literature. “Ifá has always influenced Aláfia by influencing candomblé itself, but now we can say that I made a choice to bring themes and narratives directly from Ifá literature, passed down by my oluwo Baba Wande Abimbola”, says the composer. Researching and telling the world is one of Aláfia’s missions, as Babá Ifatide Ifamoroti says in an interlude on the album: “Ancestry is our path of historical identity, without it we don’t know what we are and we will never know what we want to be”. Powerful.

Nobody comes close to Os Tincoãs, inventors of a huge sound and catalyst of the past, present and future of Brazilian popular music in their unique vocal harmony. The trio’s discography is short, inversely proportional to their influence. One album in the 60’s, three in the 70’s and one in the 80’s. But this collection will grow. Recorded in 1983, “Canto Coral Afrobrasileiro” is a work idealized by radio broadcaster and music producer Adelzon Alves in partnership with Dadinho, Mateus and Badu, the formation of the trio at the time. There are ten lanes where the trio meets the Correios e Telegrafos choir. The project was shelved when the members moved to Angola. About 40 years later, Mateus Aleluia plays these historical recordings. Anxiety for the material is strong.

And the week was painful for Brazilian music. We lost Ivan Conti, Papaya, one of the greatest drummers in our history. He recorded with almost everyone you can imagine: Roberto, Raul, Gal, Ben Jor… He fell in love with the youngest with the eternal rediscovery of his clever instrumental band Azymuth, which celebrates its 50th birthday now in 2023. From his extensive repertoire of recordings, we pulled a darling of our personal taste, the almost unknown and lost “Minha Mãe Não Sabe de Mim”, 1976, composition by the duo Burnier and Cartier. Papaya makes his fame worthwhile on this recording when he doubles up on the drums. It sounded like a symphony. But he was a guy and his pair of drumsticks.

Tinhorão, one of the great music critics in Brazil, realized that “Desafinado”, the classic by Tom Jobim and Newton Mendonça, borrowed too much from “Violão Amigo”, a samba written by the duo Bide and Marçal in the 1940s. , that bossa nova was nothing more than a retreaded samba. In 1998, João Gilberto, who always claimed to be a samba singer, opened a show dedicated to the 40 years of bossa nova with “Violão Amigo”, opening wide in the arrangement that Tom and Newton found their out-of-tune inspiration there. It could be a coincidence, but it’s as if João, who wasn’t much for talking, gave his opinion on who invented what, revering Bide and Marçal without fighting with Tom and Newton. Talking about this 1998 show that took place at Sesc Vila Mariana is only possible in 2023 due to a rescue by Sesc itself. The album, with this two-hour presentation in its entirety and which comes out at the end of the month, but already has this sambinha “Rei sem Coroa” available on the platforms, is the first stage of a project called “Relicário”, which promises to edit more live recordings of shows performed at Sesc units from the 1970s onwards. João Gilberto’s tape was considered lost, but was recovered and worked on with care. Due to the absurd quality of the recording, it already ranks among João’s great albums in his long live discography (which has few official editions with impeccable audio and dozens of pirated ones with dubious quality). When the album comes out, we’ll come back to the subject with “Violão Amigo”. For now, long live João, our king without a crown!!!

“Orí Okàn”, new album by Iara Rennó, is the brother of the album “Oriki”, which was released last year. In terms of subject matter, it continues Iara’s dedicated personal investigation of her religion, candomblé. From Yoruba, Orí Okàn can be understood both as the combination of the words head and heart, which both conflict, and as “destiny of the heart”. It is no coincidence that the track that opens the album, in a subtle construction of guitar, Rhodes piano and viz, is a song that Serena Assumpção wrote for Iemanjá, queen of heads, on her last album.

There are people who don’t even dream, but Capixaba Juliano Gauche has woken up inside his own dreams. And he made a record on that beach. “Tenho Acordado Dentro dos Sonhos” is his fifth album and it really sounds like an attempt to give form to the dreamlike immaterial, either through very lo-fi songs, or in the fragmented, mysterious lyrics. Like a good dream, no?

Minas and its bands from the 80s/90s. If Skank said goodbye to the stage, Pato Fu was less radical when it came to celebrating its 30th anniversary. He sat down and made an album of new material called “30” and it features a lot of strong new material. Those who held back the wave of confinement during the pandemic will surely be moved by “Stay Where I Can See You” and its verses: “I only ask that you endure / That you don’t get sick / I Want to Find You So Much / There at the Ice Cream Shop / When Everything to improve”. In the talks promoting the album, the band formed by Fernanda Takai, John Ulhoa, Ricardo Koctus, Richard Neves and Xande Tamietti says that it celebrates longevity and has plans for the future. That’s it, gang. We can’t lose more beloved bands, no.

Here in CENA’s Top 50 we already celebrate a lot YMA and Jadsa, two new and gigantic artists with powerful debut albums; “Pair of Eyes” (2019) and “Glass Eye” (2021), respectively. Imagine our happiness in knowing that they decided to get together, make a duo and will release an EP of this special meeting. “Meredith Monk”, which celebrates the American songwriter, is the first vestige of Zelena, the collaborative album. A sonzeira for those who like to reverse the hours. And detail: the track has two of the most creative guitars in Brazil talking; Jadsa’s twine, of course, and the twine of a certain master named Fernando Catatau. Do you know him from somewhere?

11 – Emicida and Chico Buarque – “Senzala and Favela” (6)

12 – King Lacoste – “Pairing” (with Dunna) (8)

13 – Gio – “Dois Lados” (with Russo Passapusso and Melly) (9)

14 – Ludmilla – “5 against 1” (10)

15 – Sant – “SSA” (featuring Luedji Luna and VANDAL) (11)

16 – Bike – “Filha do Vento” (Debut) (12)

17 – Mundo Video – “Tomorrow Night When I Wake Up” (with Bruno Berle) (13)

18 – Savages in Search of Law – “The Summer Has Passed, But the Sun Is Still Here” (14)

19 – Gab Ferreira – “Forbidden Fruit” (15)

20 – Jambu – “Serious Case” (16)

21 – Alice Caymmi – “Enjoy” (17)

22 – Getúlio Abelha – “Voguebike” (18)

23 – Terraplana – “Find Me” (19)

24 – Mahmundi – “No Need” (21)

25 – Cicero – “Far” (22)

26 – Kamau – “Class” (23)

27 – César Lacerda – “Clear Crystal Pure” (24)

28 – Carolina Maria de Jesus – “O Pobre e o Rico” (with Nega Duda) (26)

29 – Jards Macalé – “Forked Heart” (27)

30 – Rodrigo Campos – “Atraco” (with Mari Tavares) (28)

31 – Rubel – “Lua de Garrafa” (with Milton Nascimento) (29)

32 – Assucena – “Naked” (30)

33 – Sessa – Favorable Wind” (31)

34 – Marina Sena – “Everything to Love You” (33)

35 – MC Tha – “Beautiful Things” (featuring Mahal Pita) (34)

36 – Bin Laden and Gorillaz – “Controllah” (35)

37 – Pabllo Vittar – AMEIANOITE (with Glória Groove) (36)

38 – Mateus Fazeno Rock – “Melô da Aparecida” (37)

39 – Tagua Tagua – “Backwards” (38)

40 – Nina Maia & Chica Barreto – “Gosto Meio Doce” (39)

41 – Chico César – “Liga o Foda-se” (40)

42 – Danilo Cutrim – “Vai Cair” (42)

43 – Maria Beraldo – “Truco” (43)

44 – Jonathan Ferr – “Passed Out” (44)

45 – Mu540 – “Automotive Nostalgic Jatada” (45)

46 – Jup do Bairro – JUP ME” (46)

47 – Betina – “The Heart Beating in the Whole Body” (with Luiza Lian) (47)

48 – Karen Jonz and CSS – “Coocoocrazy (with CSS) (48)

49 – Sara Não Tem Nome – “Agora” (50)

50 – Anelis Assumpção – “Rasta” (49)

* In parentheses is the placement of the song in the previous week. Or notice of new Top 50 entry.

** In the Top 50 vignette, Larissa Conforto, aka ÀIYÉ, under photo by Hannah Carvalho.

*** This ranking was designed and edited by Lúcio Ribeiro and Vinícius Felix.