Central government started budget conclave, agreement is not expected immediately

The federal government’s deputy prime ministers are meeting from around 3:30pm on Friday to discuss what should be a weekend of tax reform talks. An agreement is not expected immediately.

Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem (CD&V) presented his plan for tax reform months ago. However, since then till now it is silent. Prime Minister Alexander de Crew is holding a conference on tax reform later this week.

According to the newspaper, Van Peteghem l resonance Friday submitted a synthesis note with its proposals and expected budgetary impact. These include increasing the tax-free allowance and raising the lower limit for the highest tax bracket, so that the average worker has a higher net balance. In addition, Van Peteghem wants to harmonize the VAT rate at 9 percent, although exceptions are expected. Tax reform aims to be budget neutral.

No quick deal expected

However, there is still no complete agreement between the coalition partners. For Open VLD, the difference between working and not working should be too high, MR has problems with financing, Vooruit does not want to know about the 6 percent increase in VAT rate on some products, and Green Want to reduce VAT on heat pump. The financial impact on the regions is also a matter of discussion.

So there is no immediate expectation of an agreement this coming weekend. According to a well-placed source, the deadline remains July 21. After that date, the political summer break begins.