Central Japan shaken again by 5.3 magnitude earthquake

Tokyo. This Saturday an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude occurred in Ishikawa Prefecture. While search operations continue in the same area, Around 240 people are missing due to the intense earthquake that struck last Monday, whose death toll is 98.

According to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the new earthquake occurred at 5:26 a.m. this Saturday (4:26 p.m. in Puerto Rico), with its epicenter on the Noto Peninsula in the aforementioned prefecture in central Japan at a depth of about 10 kilometers. (JMA).

After the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred last Monday With epicenter in the same area, The JMA has detected more than 1,030 aftershocks with a magnitude of at least 1 on the 7-level Japanese off scale in the area. Which focuses on the destructive power of earthquakes, and warns of the danger of aftershocks of intensity equal to or greater than that of a destructive earthquake.

Survivors found in collapsed houses 72 hours after powerful earthquake in Japan Scenes of mourning are being repeated after the 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan.

Local officials have not yet reported any new damage. This Saturday’s earthquake, which reached level 5 on the Japanese scale, did not cause additional disruptions to rail or road transport networks.

Many of these types of infrastructures are being damaged since last Monday’s earthquake, making it difficult to search for and rescue missing people, as well as repair damaged roads and buildings or transport supplies to those affected by the disaster. It is happening.

So far According to data compiled by state broadcaster NHK, 98 people have been confirmed dead due to the earthquake, while about 240 people are estimated to be still missing.

Search and rescue operations are expected to be hampered by heavy rainfall of up to 30 millimeters in Ishikawa Prefecture between Saturday and Sunday, according to JMA forecasts.