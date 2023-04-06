Central Library starts weekly film show on Thursdays. Free entrance

With the inauguration of the multimedia room Nazian Azevedo de Moraes, located on the first floor of the Ufes Central Library (BC/Ufes), the university community now has another space to watch feature films. Weekly, every Thursday, the program At Nazian at 6pm will provide a free cinema session from 18:10, with an average duration of two hours. The first work exhibited will be O Auto da Compadecida (Photograph)this Thursday, 6.

According to the project coordinator and BC librarian, Djair Souza, the idea is to encourage access to various cinematographies, encouraging the formation of an audience and enabling new ways of seeing and discovering literature as well. “The convergence between cinema and library audiences allows for a healthy exchange of experiences between the reader and the movie fan”, he analyzes.

For Fabio Medina, director of BC, “the weekly film session is one more project that makes the Central Library of Ufes a living space, full of information and culture”.

Schedule

For the month of April, the project brings a French film, another Spanish and two national works – one of which (Tudo Bem, from 1978) is on the list of the 100 best films of all time, organized, in 2015, by the Brazilian Association of Film Critics (Abraccine). Exceptionally, the work will be exhibited on the 19th, due to the closure of BC for a fumigation process that will take place on Thursday, the 20th.

Check out the full schedule below:

6th: The Auto da Compadecida (Brazil, 2000, 104 min.)

The adventures and misadventures of João Grilo and Chicó, two poor northeasterners who make a living off of petty scams, always fooling one another: the baker, the priest, the bishop, even the feared cangaceiro of the region, Severino de Aracaju.

Day 13: My uncle (France, 1958, 116 min.)

The humble and clumsy Mr. Hulot is the brother-in-law of a plastics factory manager who lives in a modern house. He is the joy of his nephew, who sees him as a hero.

19th day: All good (Brazil, 1978, 110 min.)

Juarez is a retired man with a middle-class family who lives with a construction project in his apartment. Retired, he is always surrounded by the ghosts of his dead friends. Elvira doesn’t believe in her husband’s impotence and thinks he has a mistress. The children Zé Roberto and Vera Lucia are opportunists: he, an executive, and she, worried about a husband. To complete the maids: Aparecida de Fátima, a fervent mystic, and Zezé, who works as a prostitute in her spare time. Together, they need to deal with life’s difficulties and the construction workers, who are always in the apartment.

Day 27: Anna and the Wolves (Spain, 1973, 102 min.)

Ana arrives at a secluded mansion to work as a housekeeper in a mansion in the Spanish countryside. The family that receives her is formed by a domineering mother and her three children: João, who soon starts sending erotic letters to Ana; José, obsessed with guns and security; and Fernando, victim of mystical raptures.

Text: Adriana Damasceno

Image: Disclosure

Editing: Camila Fregona