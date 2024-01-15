CEO of crypto company Tether calls El Salvador “his new home”

Italian Paolo Ardoino published a photo on his X account from a hotel in the country. The crypto company has been accused of irregularities in the United States.

The Italian Paolo Ardoino, CEO of the crypto company Tether since December 2023, announced through his It is considered an epicenter by crypto entrepreneurs in Europe, as it accepts cryptocurrencies for payment of municipal taxes.

“A new home,” he wrote in his post along with a postcard overlooking the ocean. In a chained message, he clarified that it was a hotel and, when a user asked if he would leave Lugano to settle in El Salvador, Ardoino commented: “Always traveling. You can have multiple places where you feel at home.”

In 2023, the cryptocurrency company was one of two accused by US Senator Cynthia Loomis of transferring funds to Hamas for terrorist acts. He requested that that country’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, initiate proceedings against the company.

In the sent letter, the politician reminded that, under the direction of Israeli security forces, Tether had recently frozen 32 addresses in Israel and Ukraine controlled by entities linked to Hamas and Russia.

Ardoino has close ties to Salvadoran political power. For example, he has talked about cooperation with the government of El Salvador, particularly in relation to Tether’s sister company, Bitfinex, for which he is the head of technology. As he commented in an interview for the newspaper El Faro in January 2022, there was an agreement with the brother of the President of the Republic, Yussef Bukele, for a plan to issue Bitcoin bonds to be announced at the end of 2021. What President Nayib Bukele, who is on leave, said, will be released in the first quarter of 2024.

Tether was previously fined by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for misstatements regarding the composition of its reserves.

The Italian’s message that he was going to El Salvador attracted the attention of journalists who are experts in cryptocurrencies, such as Jacob Silverman, co-author of the book “Easy Money: Cryptocurrencies, Casino Capitalism and the Golden Age of Fraud.” , published with. Big success last year.

Within 10 days of Bukele’s re-election, Tether’s CEO announced he was visiting El Salvador and the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, which manages bill purchases for Tether, visited the ES government’s Bitcoin office. pic.twitter.com/MJauu0xa7h – Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) 14 February 2024

“Ten days after Bukele’s re-election, Tether’s CEO announced he would move to El Salvador and the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, which manages (United States) Treasury bills for Tether, the government’s Bitcoin Office. Let’s visit. El Salvador,” he wrote.

Cantor Fitzgerald has American Howard Lutnick as its CEO. The X account of the National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) published a photo of the executive next to vacationing President Nayib Bukele on February 14. Cantor Fitzgerald is one of the few brokerage firms that can trade U.S. Treasury bonds, along with Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard.

Lutnik has declared himself a fan of Tether.

“I’m a big fan of this stablecoin called Tether… I have their Treasury bonds. So I have their Treasury bonds, and they have a lot of them,” Lutnick said in an interview with CNBC on Dec. 11. Are.” “They’re currently worth over $90 billion, so I’m a big fan of Tether,” he said.

