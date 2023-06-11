Ceramic walk takes patients out of hospital rooms for a while (knock-heist)

AZ Zeno opened a new Ceramic Walk on Tuesday and hopes to bring as much art to patients as possible. The hospital works closely with MAAK, the Open House for the Arts in Knokke-Heist. “Art in various forms brings recognition, comfort, inspiration, mental flexibility,” says Heidi de Rue, responsible patient companionship.

Hospital visits aren’t always fun or enjoyable, but AZ Zeno tries to focus on the well-being of patients as much as possible. So on Tuesday the hospital in collaboration with MAAK launched Ceramic Walk in the lush green surroundings of AZ Zeno. This is not the first project of these two partners. “A few months ago, we brought music to our patients through intimate living room concerts,” says De Rue. “Art in various forms brings recognition, comfort, inspiration and mental flexibility.”

get out of the hospital walls

The purpose of the walk is to take the patient, visitor or staff, if only for a moment, out of the typical ‘hospital experience’. “In this way we create space for a completely different experience,” says de Rue.