Ceramic walk takes patients out of hospital rooms for a while (knock-heist)

Admin 4 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

A group of adult students created ceramic works. , © if

Little Fight ,

AZ Zeno opened a new Ceramic Walk on Tuesday and hopes to bring as much art to patients as possible. The hospital works closely with MAAK, the Open House for the Arts in Knokke-Heist. “Art in various forms brings recognition, comfort, inspiration, mental flexibility,” says Heidi de Rue, responsible patient companionship.

selina cassette

Hospital visits aren’t always fun or enjoyable, but AZ Zeno tries to focus on the well-being of patients as much as possible. So on Tuesday the hospital in collaboration with MAAK launched Ceramic Walk in the lush green surroundings of AZ Zeno. This is not the first project of these two partners. “A few months ago, we brought music to our patients through intimate living room concerts,” says De Rue. “Art in various forms brings recognition, comfort, inspiration and mental flexibility.”

get out of the hospital walls

The purpose of the walk is to take the patient, visitor or staff, if only for a moment, out of the typical ‘hospital experience’. “In this way we create space for a completely different experience,” says de Rue.

The approach to the ceramic works was ‘engagement with place’. , © if

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland takes a one-year break: “This show broke me” celebrities

celebrities‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland is taking a year off. The 27-year-old Hollywood star said this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved