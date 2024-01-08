CES 2024 | Transparent microLED and speaker that looks like a piece of art, one of the most attractive launches from Samsung Electronics

He ces It has been an event for almost six decades that presents some of the most significant innovations in technology in the world. Every year, innovations are announced there in more than 40 categories ranging from robotics and sustainability to entertainment and smart homes. As a prelude to what its participation will be in this edition of CES, the South Korean company Samsung took a first look at the products with which it wants to stand out in the field of screens and sound in 2024. El Comercio was present at this ‘First Look’ that took place at the symbolic Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas and we can conclude that the future is not only promising, but it looks and feels really great.

The company aims to provide an immersive and immersive experience for the user. That is why when we arrived at the conference room of the program, we were welcomed by the characters who accompany us at home to any option of entertainment: characters from films, series, news or even athletes. It seemed like everyone ran away from the screen, which is a way of conveying what we were going to see at launch: a greater sense of reality in your home when you turn on a screen or audio device. .

President of Samsung Electronics, SW Yong, along with other senior executives of the firm such as James Fischler, head of the home entertainment division; Lydia Cho, head of TV product management; and David Phelps, head of the visualization division; He was in charge of announcing the innovations for 2024. Two products were, without a doubt, the big stars: the transparent MicroLED screen technology that makes you feel like you’re watching something real through a window instead of a screen; and The Music Frame, a speaker that integrates easily into different spaces because it looks more like a work of art than a speaker.

Transparent screen, the trend of 2024

“Yes, it may look like a piece of glass, but it’s actually a screen made of microLEDs, really tiny chips. No one other than Samsung offers this technology,” James Fischler announced while showing what is still a prototype of the transparent MicroLED screen.

SW Yong in Samsung Electronics’ ‘First Look’.

Although transparent screen technology has been on the scene for some time, there have been advances in SAMSUNG It looks different and takes the game several steps forward. “This is the most advanced display technology ever created,” Fischler emphasized during his presentation. At the ‘Fist Look’, where the transparent MicroLED stand was filled with journalists from all over the world, Samsung showed off not one, but three screens of the potential design. We’ll focus on two of them: one that looked like normal glass and one that had a frameless design that actually created an immersive visual effect, as if it were a very high-quality definition hologram.

Although as we said, at the moment it is only a prototype, many possibilities open up with this type of technology. In the presentation, for example, an American football game was projected. transparent screen placed on stand SAMSUNG It felt like you were in a stadium, watching through the box window. A way to enjoy the game at home that many people would like to experience. “It’s a screen that blends with your space. In your home, office or anywhere,” said James Fischler through possible applications.

Samsung’s transparent screen is one of its most notable innovations for 2024.

This possibility of hiding technology with different locations, especially to go along with the lifestyle of the users, is something that SAMSUNG Exploration was already carried out with a line that has already yielded very good results: Frame, to which in 2024 they will add a very attractive audio line. Music frame. This is a speaker that looks like a work of art.

art at home

A music frame is a speaker that, when placed at home, can become a painting, photo frame or poster of your favorite artist. It can be customized to carry the image that the user wants and its finish is so detailed that it does not appear that it is an audio device. Additionally, it has a power cable so thin that it can be mounted on walls and completely hidden. The sound it offers is of high quality and it has the possibility of integrating 2 frames and connecting them to a Samsung TV to obtain surround sound and have a home theater at home that really looks like a set.

The music frame looks like a painting, but it’s a speaker.

At the moment, there is no release date or set price for this product, although there is a somewhat similar item on the market that can allow one to estimate the value: the Symfonisk Picture Frame from Ikea and Sonos. Its price in the United States is US$259.99.

lifestyle line of SAMSUNG Currently there are The Serif, The Terrace and The Frame, the latter has performed so well that, in addition to its innovation in audio, it has the option of the Art Store, a store that allows the user to buy paintings from the most famous Is. World (such as the Prado Museum) to keep at home. The matte colors offered by The Frame screen are so perfect that they are indistinguishable from any other screen. Apart from its beauty, this technology allows you to reduce energy costs by up to 10% when the screen is in ‘Art Mode’.

i.e maximum optimization During the event, Samsung also introduced a preview of the Tizen 2024 operating system, which prioritizes content and personalization on the NEO QLED 8K display line. All televisions purchased in the last 5 years receive updates to this software, which curates content suggestions based on what the user watches. In addition, Samsung TV Plus is currently available in 24 countries, an option that allows free access to a library of 2,500 global channels (25 of them special for children) and ‘on demand’ content of movies and series. At the moment, Brazil is the only country in Latin America that has this option.

heart of technology

For Celso Barros, director of visual displays for Samsung Electronics Latin America, with whom we were able to talk after the presentation of the 2024 innovations, the big star among the launches is the NQ8 AI Gen3, the firm’s most recent TV processor and one . Which allows for impressive display of many of the items advertised.

The new processor that makes Samsung’s innovations a reality.

“Our most important launch is the third-generation NQ8 AI processor as it does everything we need to do in our televisions, from image scaling, sound improvement and energy consumption optimization,” the executive highlighted. This allows the processor, for example, to fine. -Tune the resolution of the content so that it is displayed in ultra-high quality.

During his presentation, for example, James Fischler SAMSUNG, said he’s a fan of movie classics, but eighties movies like “The Breakfast Club” or “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” don’t look good on current television, or they come with those inconvenient black bars, something like Which is solved with its new processor, which also offers motion detection technology that takes the part of the scene on which the human eye naturally focuses and places it in the foreground, resulting in more realistic images. Are. Other interesting options are the Q-Symphony 2024, which seamlessly synchronizes audio from wireless speakers and sound bars; And Active Voice Amplifier Pro, which separates voices from mixed audio, to avoid those inconvenient times when you can’t clearly distinguish dialogues while watching a movie or series.

future of tv

Although the list of products is presented SAMSUNG 2024 is long, many of them had the common point of offering possibilities for different users and improvements to make the technology already developed by the company more efficient.

Such is the case with OLED televisions, which now have the option to eliminate the glare that we were able to test. Usually, when you watch television, it is usually inconvenient to see the reflection of light coming from the window or even a white pillar or the reflection of our phone. The new OLED glare free technology has achieved such an improvement that even when the screen is exposed to bright light, reflections are minimal, providing a pleasant viewing experience even in daylight.

Another product that tests space is the Freestyle projector, currently available in the Peruvian market, but which showed its second generation within the framework of CES 2024 with a new function: Smart Edge Blending, which A larger screen for images, all 100% portable.

Wireless projector in 8K resolution.

But when it comes to projectors, the star of the event was the 8K Wireless, the industry’s first 8K wireless projector that will be ideal for sports fans and even e-sports. And since we’re talking about e-sports, gamers were also the target audience for several new options, such as new Odyssey OLED models with improved screen curvature for an immersive gaming experience and options that allow multitasking functionality. . But what the firm remained at the forefront of was the development of 2D/3D gaming monitors, which would allow access to 3D and virtual reality content without using wearable devices.

But this was only a first glimpse of what will be presented within the framework of CES 2024, an event that this year will focus on artificial intelligence and that will test everything it can imagine.