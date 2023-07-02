CE’s Stripfax June 2023 – State-of-the-art

CE’s Stripfax bundles a few comics each month that we love to highlight, but don’t review extensively. That doesn’t mean these comics aren’t worth reading. Our short reviews will let you know in no time whether a comic is something you might like.
a gift to the reader
This start to the new season takes place in a different territory, with new characters, but feels immediately familiar. Not only are the pictures again top quality, or do you take an interest in the charming characters, but the whole atmosphere emanating from the album instantly puts you under the spell of ‘The 5 Realms’. As in the first part, a lot has to be rehashed and because of which the rhythm sometimes stops, but the expectations for the next part are already very high.
for boys too
Two talents eager to find fame and fame in the comic world, and with this album they already provide an excellent business card. This up-and-coming story fits right into a series of comics for young adults that has gained immense popularity. The story of a young ballerina in search of her own (sexual) identity will undoubtedly appeal to younger audiences as well. But the strip also has enough quality to appeal to an older audience. Peters has already developed tremendously as a draftsman and he also knows how to draw using colour. Houten can already write an instinctive screenplay, though some of the jumps in the story are a bit choppy. In any case, we hope there is another collaboration between these two.
craftsmanship is mastery
When Frank Giraud passed away in 2018, the comics world lost a great talent. He had already started this trilogy, but he was able to finish only this first part. Fortunately, the Tripitaka was still complete, as you immediately notice the class in this first story. This Cold War espionage tale is reminiscent of old Hollywood movies: excelling not in creativity, but in old-fashioned craftsmanship. A strong screenplay along with ditto illustrations ensure an enjoyable read and the cliffhanger ending leaves you eagerly waiting for the sequel.
this book won’t let you go
Not everything in the Free Flight collection is yet to be translated into Dutch, but the speed with which the previous comic strip of Bussy’s (Black Water Lily) novel sold out will leave no doubt about this thriller . The plot is again very complex, but the writers still manage to make it a lighthearted comic. They require a few pages in the end to explain everything, but in the meantime you’ve enjoyed an exciting treasure hunt in a beautiful vacation spot.
read it at your leisure
Publisher Lauvert has just entered the comics market and is already impressing with its beautiful publications. This rural thriller is another hit. The mayor of a mountain village dies and his coffin must be brought down. It’s brilliant how the writers use this fact to gradually develop an entire drama. It is a pity that the expressionist images bubble up in the form of a small book. He would have come out even better in regular comic format.
Provisionally passed with 6 out of 10 marks
Now the author of the delicious ‘A Piece of Spinach Pie’ is taking a different route with a new western series. The cover reminds of ‘Hate Venison’, but at the moment this series has not yet reached that level. The introduction of the six main characters in the first part is a bit much. The coincidence in which these anti-heroes meet is also a bit hair-raising. This installment promises an exciting new series. Hope they keep their oath.
do you hate adele or do you fall in love with her
If your child doesn’t like horse or ballet comics, this rebel might be for her. In any case, every parent will want to secretly read along with the amusing adventures of this little psychopath. Black humour, even jet black, that would make many a cheek turn red. The portrait style is limited, but Adele’s expressive, mischievous head makes up for it.