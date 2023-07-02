CE’s Stripfax June 2023 – State-of-the-art

Two talents eager to find fame and fame in the comic world, and with this album they already provide an excellent business card. This up-and-coming story fits right into a series of comics for young adults that has gained immense popularity. The story of a young ballerina in search of her own (sexual) identity will undoubtedly appeal to younger audiences as well. But the strip also has enough quality to appeal to an older audience. Peters has already developed tremendously as a draftsman and he also knows how to draw using colour. Houten can already write an instinctive screenplay, though some of the jumps in the story are a bit choppy. In any case, we hope there is another collaboration between these two.