Cesar Arturo Ramos, frozen after US vs. Monterrey

Two-time World Cup referee Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos he stayed without designation For Matchday 6 of Liga MX, there was a dispute regarding their refereeing during the match between Club America and Rayados de Monterrey At the Azteca Stadium.

The two then leaders of the table, in a clash between the teams They faced each other in a match where there was not much actionBut at least some of them, users and commentators on social networks, believe, like Felipe Ramos RizzoRamos Palazuelos should have been classified differently.

Cesar Ramos, ‘frozen’ on matchday 6

As declared by the Referee Commission, Cesar Ramos was not appointed to either party for Matchday 6 Without giving further explanations about Liga MX.

Ramos He will not call any match as central refereenor will it work As four referees or support in VAR,

Funny thing, neither luis enrique santander, who was in charge VAR There was no appointment for this in the match even the next day.

Mediation in US vs Raidos causes reactions

According to former referee and current sports analyst Felipe Ramos RizzoRamos Palazuelos should have taken action Sebastian Vegas on Diego Valdes In that area, when America still had the edge.

Similarly, there was controversy over a play in which Ramos showed yellow Igor Lichnovsky For a foul in half court, which was also debated by the board of directors. spicy football,