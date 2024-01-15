Cesar Prieto responds again against Houston, reaches .450

Cesar Prieto He again took advantage of the opportunity that came to him St. Louis Cardinals,

On the afternoon of this Saturday, March 2, they came face to face St. Louis Cardinals And Houston Astros as part of the calendar spring training, The Sidereals won by a score of seven to one. The statistics in the match are as follows Cristian Javier, Josh Hader, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez And mauricio dubonamong others.

He re-entered for the losing team Cesar Prieto, Cuban boy He got many opportunities to showcase his talent spring training During the last few days.

He replaced the second baseman in the bottom of the sixth. brandon donovan, He was the second baseman and first in the order.

He went to the box for the first time in the game during the seventh inning with two outs. The 24-year-old infielder singled to center field off the pitcher. Wander Serum, He then left the final of the challenge with a strikeout in the ninth inning. Drew Strootman, 2-1 on aggregate.

Cesar Prieto raises average to over .450 in spring training

Cesar Prieto He started the game with a batting average of .444. With this afternoon’s performance he increased his ERAs to .455/.500/.455 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He collected five hits in 11 innings, all easy. Additionally, he scored two runs, had a pair of RBIs, one walk and just one strikeout.

The jump from one year to the next is remarkable. In 2023, he had four hits in 16 at-bats in the same number of games. In 2024 he has already set a personal record in the Uncatchables. He only has seven games.

Cesar Prieto had come for St. Louis Cardinals In July 2023. Since then it was a game changer baltimore orioles By jack flaherty, He signed in January 2022 with a bonus of 700 thousand dollars a month after escaping from team cuba Florida during the Olympic Qualifiers in May 2021.

