Cesaria Evora Review – Review on FilmTotaal

Direction: Ana Sofia Fonseca | landscape: Ana Sofia Fonseca | mould: Cesaria Évora, José da Silva, et al. time to play: 94 minutes | Year: 2022

The music world is a tough industry. There is a lot of competition and the workload is sky high. Many musicians including Hardwell, Taylor Swift and Avicii have spoken about the enormous pressure that comes with recording and performing music. That fact alone makes the popularity and success of Cape Verdean singer Cesaria so special.

Her breakthrough came in the nineties, when she was already in her fifties. In addition to her relatively advanced age, she also does not have the appearance and lifestyle of a typical singer. In the documentary, her manager and personal friend José da Silva says that she was rejected several times by record labels only after seeing photos of Cesaria. Her voice was beautiful, but she was not “promotional” enough.

Despite this, Cesaria has become one of the most unique singers in the world. Cesaria’s Special Story Definitely Deserves the Spotlight and a Documentary Cesaria Evora respects him. With the help of new and old audio recordings, Cesaria’s story comes to life in spectacular fashion. Not only his singing, but also his powerful, distinctive character comes to the fore. One of the highlights is when José da Silva talks about one of his first performances in Paris, where Cesaria makes all kinds of absurd demands for the performance, which everyone gets.

The fact that the film seeks to keep the Cape Verdean icon’s memory alive doesn’t mean it avoids Cesaria’s less positive sides. Her hot temper, depression and stubbornness are appropriately addressed. Instead of mentioning it briefly, the documentary presents it as an integral part of Cesaria. Not only does it make her more human and authentic, but it also sheds new light on who she was.

The documentary partly focuses on Cape Verdean history and makes clever use of archive footage. It’s certainly not filler, but provides relevant context for how Cesaria grew up. There are good parallels between the rise of Cesaria and the decolonization of the former Portuguese colony. This look at history makes Singer’s story more complete and personal.

The documentary is also available for those who are not familiar with Cesaria Evora. In that respect, it’s a fairly accessible documentary, but fans of Cesaria will also have a great experience. It is not often that such an honest and at the same time respectful image of an (inter)national icon is presented. What is very special is that this documentary provides new insight into the Cape Verdean singer, but can also serve as an introduction for those who are not familiar with her music.

