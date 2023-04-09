Challenge Regieleki in Pokémon GO Elite Raids in April 2023

R.egieleki, the Electric-type Legendary Pokémon, makes its debut in Pokémon GO in elite raids the April 9, 2023. Elite Raids are a new and challenging variety of raids that first appeared in Pokémon GO on October 16, 2022 with Hoopa Unleashed, and more recently on March 11, 2023 with Regidrago as the protagonist. Trainers can’t use Remote Raid Passes to participate in Elite Raids, so it’s very important to get together with as many friends as possible and use Pokémon and attacks that are effective against Regieleki.

Regieleki will hatch at the following times:

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 11 am

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 2 pm

Sunday April 9, 2023 at 5 pm

With Elite Raids being more difficult than most Tier 5 raids, building the right team is more important than ever. Being an Electric-type Pokémon, Regieleki is vulnerable to Ground-type attacks. Swampert, Primal Groudon, Garchomp, Mamoswine, and Excadrill are some great Pokémon to take on this Legendary Pokémon; Of course, make sure that each Pokémon has a fast attack and a ground-type charged attack to deal damage as quickly as possible.

Come out for an electrifying time!