Challenge The Box Caracol has its own video game in Fortnite that simulates the real tests of reality

The Box Challenge, reality of Caracol Televisión, goes beyond the TV screen. The program has a digital version through the Fortnite video game; On this platform, anyone can connect for free, through consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox or even cell phones, and play through scenarios that simulate the real tests of the Challenge.



Caracol teamed up with the video game community Volk Games to create the scenarios and tests within the game. “The objects such as the mud, the obstacles of the tests, the boxes, landscapes were built one by one. The entire scene was recreated The Box Challenge”said Alex Valverde, director of Esports at Caracol Televisión.



He Challenge in Fortnite It was released in 2021 and every year the game modalities have been updated, which have a design process of between two and three months. The video game has been a success among gamerssince competitions have been held that have brought together more than 70,000 users.



“This year we will have the largest video game tournament in Colombia and we will have more than 5,000 participants. We have been working to show that the gamers They have a lot of potential in Colombia” concluded Valverde.



