‘Challengers’: The new film starring Zendaya gets its first trailer

Award-winning director Luca Guadagnino, known for call me by your name, will soon be back with a new film. about this challengers, starring Zendaya. This new movie is about tennis, but mainly about a love triangle.

Italian director Luca Guadagnino has been making films for almost 25 years, but it was only in 2017 that he made his international breakthrough call me by your name, he had two years ago a big splash Also worked with ‘our’ Mathias Schoenaerts. followed by more suspiria (2018) and bones and all (2022), two films with a horror twist.

Tashia, Patrick and Art

Now Guadagnino is back with a new romantic film. challengers Follows three people in the world of tennis during two periods in their lives. First we see Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Fest) as young tennis prodigies. The last two are best friends and it seems they both have a soft spot for Tashi. He is more than happy to flirt with both of them and even gets into bed with them.

it goes after challengers many years later. Tashia had to end her tennis career early due to a serious knee injury. He then successfully retrained himself as a coach. She helped her husband Art win a Grand Slam title. After a tumultuous period, he attempts to return to the highest level through lower-rated Challengers tournaments. However, at that tournament, he meets Patrick, his former friend and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, whose career is in limbo.

in the first trailer for challengers We can already see how that situation is going to cause a lot of tension and drama. By the way, images are superimposed on s & m From Rihanna

watch trailer here challengers,

challengers Can be seen in Belgian cinemas from Wednesday 13 September.