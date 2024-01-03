Challenges facing the expertise of preventive medicine and public health

If we have to give a serious and strong definition of the specialty of preventive medicine and public health, we would say that it is science, it is art, it works from a social perspective for the well-being and health of the individual and the individual. Communities are where we live, work, and get sick. We heal and so on, cycle after cycle, until the end of our lives. Because in reality public health is in our lives, it is life itself, which ensures that it is dignified, and anticipates disease with the use of clean-hygiene measures and complete health education.
“Disparities exist in access to medical care and social determinants of health, which impact the effectiveness of preventive interventions”
However, the expertise of preventive medicine and public health currently faces many challenges. Some of the main ones are:
- lack of sources: Preventive medicine and public health require financial, human and technical resources to carry out prevention and health promotion programmes. However, in many countries there are limitations regarding the availability of these resources, making the implementation of these interventions difficult.
- change in disease pattern: With the advancement of medicine and changes in the lifestyle of the population, the patterns of disease are also changing. Preventive medicine and public health must adapt to these changes and develop effective strategies to prevent and control new diseases and health determinants.
- health disparities: Disparities exist in access to health care and social determinants of health, which impact the effectiveness of preventive interventions. There is a need to address these disparities and ensure that everyone has access to the health services needed to prevent disease and promote health.
- resistance to preventive interventionsS: In some cases, preventive interventions may face resistance from the population. This may be due to lack of knowledge, misconceptions or distrust of health officials. It is important to work on effective communication and education to overcome this resistance and promote the adoption of healthy behaviors.
- Climate change and public health: Climate change has significant impacts on public health, as it can increase the incidence of vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, dengue or malaria and affect the availability of natural resources such as drinking water. Preventive medicine and public health must adapt to these changes and develop strategies to mitigate the impacts of climate change on health.
These are some of the challenges facing the expertise of preventive medicine and public health. However, despite these challenges, this specialty plays a fundamental role in preventing diseases and promoting population health.
For this purpose, health promotion and protection and disease prevention programs have been designed around the world. In such a way that it becomes an organized response to preserve, protect, prevent and promote health in society, in the country, in the community, in groups of individuals… among people living together.
In general terms, it studies all the determinants of health, that is, everything to everyone, and in short all the factors that control people’s health:
, lifestyle, Especially in relation to physical exercise -or sedentary lifestyle- and drug use: tobacco, alcohol…
, human biology, That is, the genetic inheritance with which we are born and which predisposes us to suffer from certain diseases and to be resistant to others.
, national health system, Ease of access to medical and preventive services that our country offers us.
, Environment, In terms of what types of infectious agents or harmful effects we may be repeatedly exposed to.
The 20th century was a significant leap in public health, resulting in major achievements, such as mass childhood vaccinations, which helped us reduce the incidence of common diseases and significantly reduced child mortality rates worldwide. I, diseases like poliomyelitis were practically eradicated; Control of many infectious diseases was evident, including measles, the Ebola outbreak in Africa, and even, despite not yet having a cure, the great AIDS/HIV epidemic of the 1980s; Invention and widespread use of antibiotics with therapeutic benefits and excellent results achieved.
Perhaps the last one for society is the one that has influenced us the most and still remains in our deepest feelings. On March 14, 2020, a state of alarm was declared in Spain and only people in “essential” professions went to do their jobs, while the rest of society isolated themselves in their homes out of fear of vulnerable groups: Minors, youth and elderly.
And preventive medicine and public health have shown at this time and always that they heal in silence. It was a phase that has left us behind and it will be impossible to forget or forget about our lives., Public health with its colleagues, along with epidemiology and preventive medicine, became the nerve center of our lives, it guided us, advised us, made us learn again and again how to use personal protective equipment (PPE) and in the right way. Taught to keep.
Today we are preventive medicine and public health in every field of work, we are part of hospital services and the lives of citizens, to whom we are no longer unknown., Preventive medicine and public health are present in every scenario of life, even if we are not fully aware of it.