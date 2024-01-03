These are some of the challenges facing the expertise of preventive medicine and public health. However, despite these challenges, this specialty plays a fundamental role in preventing diseases and promoting population health.

For this purpose, health promotion and protection and disease prevention programs have been designed around the world. In such a way that it becomes an organized response to preserve, protect, prevent and promote health in society, in the country, in the community, in groups of individuals… among people living together.

In general terms, it studies all the determinants of health, that is, everything to everyone, and in short all the factors that control people’s health:

, lifestyle, Especially in relation to physical exercise -or sedentary lifestyle- and drug use: tobacco, alcohol…

, human biology, That is, the genetic inheritance with which we are born and which predisposes us to suffer from certain diseases and to be resistant to others.

, national health system, Ease of access to medical and preventive services that our country offers us.

, Environment, In terms of what types of infectious agents or harmful effects we may be repeatedly exposed to.

The 20th century was a significant leap in public health, resulting in major achievements, such as mass childhood vaccinations, which helped us reduce the incidence of common diseases and significantly reduced child mortality rates worldwide. I, diseases like poliomyelitis were practically eradicated; Control of many infectious diseases was evident, including measles, the Ebola outbreak in Africa, and even, despite not yet having a cure, the great AIDS/HIV epidemic of the 1980s; Invention and widespread use of antibiotics with therapeutic benefits and excellent results achieved.

Perhaps the last one for society is the one that has influenced us the most and still remains in our deepest feelings. On March 14, 2020, a state of alarm was declared in Spain and only people in “essential” professions went to do their jobs, while the rest of society isolated themselves in their homes out of fear of vulnerable groups: Minors, youth and elderly.

And preventive medicine and public health have shown at this time and always that they heal in silence. It was a phase that has left us behind and it will be impossible to forget or forget about our lives., Public health with its colleagues, along with epidemiology and preventive medicine, became the nerve center of our lives, it guided us, advised us, made us learn again and again how to use personal protective equipment (PPE) and in the right way. Taught to keep.

Today we are preventive medicine and public health in every field of work, we are part of hospital services and the lives of citizens, to whom we are no longer unknown., Preventive medicine and public health are present in every scenario of life, even if we are not fully aware of it.