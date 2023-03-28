Chamber hears Lula’s minister for the first time this Tuesday; 21 have already been invited – News



The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, during an event Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil – 1.10.2023

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, is due to appear before the Chamber’s Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ) this Tuesday (28) to provide clarifications on January 8 and the revocation of decrees that facilitated the arms trading. Invited to two other commissions, Dino is the main target of the deputies among the 21 ministers already called to testify.

He is the first minister of Lula’s third government to go to the Chamber to provide clarification.

Despite not being obliged to attend when invited, Dino made a commitment with the parliamentarians to attend three committees. In addition to the CCJ, the minister was requested by the Financial Inspection and Control and Public Security and Combating Organized Crime commissions. The likely date for these two other collegiate bodies to appear is April 11.

By agreement, parliamentarians from the base of the government managed to convert summons requirements, when the authority is obliged to testify, by invitations.

At the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime, led by the PL, the largest opposition party, the gesture took place after Dino received members of the collegiate to discuss measures that restricted access to weapons and ammunition. The parliamentarians claimed, among other points, the extension of the deadline for re-registration and expect a positive response this Tuesday.

At the CCJ, Dino will be questioned about the role of the federal government in the acts of January 8 in Brasilia. The bias, however, must be the opposite. As it is commanded by the PT, the expectation is that in the CCJ the minister will be less pressured to explain the supposed omission of the federal government to prevent attacks on public buildings.

Dino should also explain about the visit to Complexo da Maré, in Rio de Janeiro, on March 13. The questioning both in the Public Security and Combating Organized Crime Commission and in the Financial Inspection and Control Commission is about the supposed ease with which the minister entered the region, dominated by criminal factions.

Other invitations

In addition to Dino, another 20 of the 37 ministers in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) were invited to appear in committees of the Chamber. It is customary for the heads of portfolios at the Esplanada dos Ministérios to provide clarification on the planning of each area at the beginning of parliamentary terms.





Most invitations, despite having been approved, still do not have a scheduled date. At the Commission for Public Security and Combating Organized Crime, agreements to convert summonses into invitations were sewn with the expected attendance. The date of the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, was set for April 12; that of the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Gonçalves Dias, for April 19; and the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro, for April 26th.

After Dino, the next minister who should attend the Chamber is Ana Moser, from Sports. Her presence at the Sports Commission is confirmed for Wednesday (29).

In the Financial Inspection and Control Commission, in addition to Dino, there is a forecast that the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, will appear on April 26. On May 5, it should be the turn of the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, to be heard in the collegiate.



Check out which ministers have already been invited to testify in the House committees:



Commission for the Amazon and Original and Traditional Peoples: Sonia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples)



Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, Supply and Rural Development: Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture and Livestock), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development and Family Farming)



Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense: José Mucio (Defense); Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations)



Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship: Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security)



Financial Inspection and Control Committee: Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security); Carlos Lupi (Social Security); Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change); Carlos Fávaro (Agriculture and Livestock)



Education Committee: Camilo Santana (Education)



Mines and Energy Commission: Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy)



Commission for the Defense of Women’s Rights: Anielle Franco (Racial Equality); Nísia Trindade (Health); Aparecida Gonçalves (Women)



Sports Commission: Ana Moser (Sport)



Culture Committee: Margareth Menezes (Culture)



Communication Committee: Juscelino Filho (Communications)



Tourism Commission: Daniela Carneiro (Tourism)



Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime: Flávio Dino (Justice and Public Security); Silvio Almeida (Human Rights and Citizenship); Daniela Carneiro (Tourism); Gonçalves Dias (Institutional Security Office)