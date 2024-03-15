Champions Cup: Quarterfinals set, highlights vs Raidos. Inter

With Rayados’ pass, the crosses were defined for the next round of the CONCACAF competition.

Mexican clubs have already defined their rivals in the quarterfinals Concacaf Champions Cup sheds light on the duality of and stripedsince he will face inter miamiSo he will have Argentina as his opponent. Lionel Messi,

Below are the conflicts in which monterey, America, tigers And pachuca They will seek their place in the semi-finals of the regional competition:

Pachuca, América, Rayados and Tigres know their rivals for the quarterfinals. espn

Striped Vs. inter miami

By defeating Monterrey, the team got the ticket to the quarter finals. cincinnati And now he must seek victory inter miamiTo continue their fight for the competition crown.

This duality monopolizes the headlines because they will be measured against Lionel MessiWho helped his team defeat Nashville in the Round of 16 and will now visit the BBVA Stadium to face the team led by Argentine tactician Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz.

TIGER VS COLUMBUS

There will also be a fascinating duel between the Cats in the quarter-finals, after which they will face columbus crewa team that is the current champion of MLSSo if you want to leave it you have to apply yourself completely.

tigers Eliminated in the Round of 16 after defeating Orlando City 4–2 on aggregate COLUMBUS They defeated Houston Dynamo and secured a ticket to the next stage.

usa vs new england

after leaving ShivajThe Eagles will now continue their momentum in their quest for the crown Concacaf Champions Cup And his next opponent will be new Englandset of of MLS,

The United States team won the round of 16 of the Alajuelense Sports League by defeating them 4-0 in the first leg and finished the job with a 1-1 draw in the second leg, so now the capital team will have to prepare for it. Duel against.

pachuca vs herediano

tuzos Their opponent will be the Central American team, as they will face Herediano Of Costa Rica, which they would like to win to reach the semi-finals.

Hidalgo’s team secured their spot in the quarterfinals with a 6–0 win over Philadelphia Union on the aggregate scoreboard, while Herediano This left Suriname’s Robinhood.