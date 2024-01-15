Champions League: who are classified for the quarter-finals

The landscape for the next round of the world’s best club tournament begins to become clear with the distribution of the first tickets

Manchester City And real Madrid They joined the clubs that will play the quarter-finals in the UEFA Champions League, including Bayern Munich And psg,

PSG leaves no room for doubt

He psg Confirmed its superiority this Tuesday before Royal SocietyWon 1-2 and confirmed their place in the quarter finals. Champions League

kilian mbappe Made the score 0-1 in the 15th minute and made the match and tie in their favor in the 56th minute. psgWho won the first leg (2–0), while Mikel Merino scored in the 89th minute.

A double from Kane and a goal from Muller give Bayern passes and oxygen to Tuchel

He bayern Qualified this Tuesday for the quarterfinals of Champions League defeating 3-0 Lazio with two goals harry kane And a Thomas MullerAnd thus overcame the 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

He bayern I needed goals, but this is where the first one came from Lazio With a deflected shot by Guendouzi in the 5th minute. There wasn’t much danger in the shot, but it was a sign that bayern I was going to face a game walking on a knife’s edge and trying to achieve a balance between the urgency of scoring goals and the need to not give up an advantage in defence.

With seven changes compared to the team that defeated Manchester United weekend, Manchester City resolved the process before Copenhagen (3–1) and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the seventh consecutive season.

team of pep guardiola They have not been eliminated from this round since being knocked out by Monaco in their first season at the Etihad Stadium in 2017. Since then, the ‘Sky Blues’ have not failed, and had an easy task against Copenhagen this Wednesday after 3-1 in the first leg.

Real Madrid suffered a loss to reach the quarterfinals

He real Madrid Passed to the quarter finals this Wednesday Champions League Goals from Vinicius Jr. in the 65th minute and Willy Orban in the 68th minute followed a draw (1–1) against Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu for the locals, and a 0–1 lead from the first leg in Germany. count. ,

a match in which dani olmo They had extra time in the 92nd minute with a shot that hit the crossbar.