“Change is necessary in the long term”

MADRID, 3 Apr. (Portaltic/EP) –

Pokémon Go It will maintain the modifications announced in the remote raid passes because it is a change “necessary in the long term”, as recently confirmed by the study that develops it, Niantic, despite criticism from players, who believe that there will be less attractive rewards.

Remote raid passes of Pokémon Go, which were born in the pandemic due to the fact that users could not leave home due to sanitary restrictions, allow players to participate in a fight against a Pokémon (raid boss) and defeat it for its capture without having to be close physically from a Gym.

Last Thursday, March 30, the company announced a series of changes for these raid passes, at which time it assured that it was implementing them with “the intention of balancing the game and ensuring that coaches can continue to enjoy it in the future.” “.

In this statement, he also mentioned that he would increase the prices of both the remote raid three pass bundles, which would increase to 525 pokecoins -when before it was 300-, as the price of each of them individually, increasing to 195 Pokécoins -previously, 100-.

With this change, the limits of participation in remote raids were also altered – Trainers will only be able to participate in five of them per day – and the distribution of Candies ++, as trainers who participate in 5-star raids in person will earn more of these types of resources than before.

Niantic, who said at the time that he believed these changes were necessary to ensure “the long-term good health of the game” and to “preserve and enhance the unique gaming experience of Pokémon Go”, indicated that these changes would become effective on April 6, 2023.

These modifications were not well received by the gaming community, which accused Niantic of establishing a system full of limitations and less attractive rewards. Despite these criticisms, the development studio has reaffirmed that it will maintain the new system so that the raids are sustainable. “Change is necessary in the long term”, has commented the vice president of the game, Ed Wu, in an interview with Eurogamer.

“The world has largely returned to the open air and remote raid passes have come to dominate the general experience of playing in a way that we never wanted,” added the manager, insisting that these have become “a shortcut to play.”

“We’ve seen an imbalance because the current price of Remote Raid Passes are being combined with the Premium Battle Pass, which is distorting the in-game economy and making it unsustainable in the long term,” he said.

From Eurogamer they clarify that players do not feel much motivation to participate in remote raids because they have the same price as in-person passes and the ease of doing this type of raid “has led players to do much more than Niantic intended”. Thus, there has been an imbalance in the availability of Pokémon and XL Candy.

For his part, Wu added that “there is a wide variety of people who play this title” and believes that “the number of people who will be affected Due to these limitations, it is a relatively small part” of the total number of players registered by Pokémon Go.