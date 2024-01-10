Changes to the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium for Clausura 2024

We present the modifications that the stadium is preparing to host the Cruz Azul, América and Atalanta matches.

administration of sports stadium city Prepares latest changes to begin activities in Completion 2024,

blue Cross The first team to play its home games at the same venue that had been its home for 22 years: the ‘Blue Stadium’, today with its original name Sports CityAnd the property in the Nochebuena neighborhood is already practically transformed.

The Cement Workers will host Pachuca in both teams’ debut on Saturday Completion 2024 of Liga MX And this blue Cross Through a system of changing the identity, shield and sponsors of the clubs that will build the stadium, work is being done to modify the common areas of the stadium: blue CrossAmerica and Atlantis.

With America and Atalanta sharing the home field, everything with the identity of the Cruzazulinas will have to be left for Saturday and after their match, when the Celestials will vacate the stadium, to establish the identity of the next team to use. Everything will disappear. Property.

We present the modifications that the stadium is preparing to host the Cruz Azul, América and Atalanta matches. imago7/Eloisa Sanchez

Locker room and bench colors will be neutral as agreed by the teams.

Thus it was decided to cover the benches of both the local and visiting teams as well as the referees with blue cloth, as this is the color that the three teams will use. Sports City Stadium During the year, except for painting the locker room white.

The amazing thing is that to this day, the Tribune remains Barcelona.

In this major transformation of the area located on one side of the Avenida de los Insurgentes, we must not deprive the technicians and workers who will be in charge of the work of putting on and taking off the clothes, because they will be the most important actors. in walking blue Cross And America,

The stadium administration promised that its people would immediately eliminate its identity blue CrossSo that on Sunday, the day when the Colts of Atlante will host Celaya on the same field in the Expansion League tournament, the building will once again acquire its Barça identity.

For a few weeks now, people of blue Cross They take great care in placing the divine themed equipment, especially the giant shields that are being placed in the hallways, as well as in the tunnel of 107 stairs that leads to the locker rooms.

The same is being done in the stands, boxes, locker rooms, press rooms and the official team store. All, even with removable character.

Team badges will be replaced at the end of their home games. Etiquette

boxes have been repurposed blue Cross and America, so that due to the expansion league team’s low budget, the stadium is now taking on a new look, unlike the horse stadium.

It is noteworthy that the boxes were distributed blue Cross And AmericaOne is based on negotiation so that each team has its own special boxes for the use of its members and their families.

Regarding the locker room, each player’s boxes are also being personalized for each Cruzazulino, but in ‘Tapon Remover’ mode. That is to say, they are removing the images and numbers of Atlanta players from their respective lockers, in order to keep each Cruzazulino. And the same will happen with the Azulcremas squad.

Court returned to its optimal position

shortly before the official arrival of blue Crossstadium grounds of Sports City Looks good, exactly like that espn digital Advanced two weeks ago.

It should be noted that the same type of grass used for the Azteca stadium was laid, which is treated on the field of the Cecap (training center).

It is believed that the arrival of cement workers at the stadium will be similar to what happened a few years ago; in front, towards the supermarket, while the prop people and staff members will move towards Plaza Mexico at the end of the match.

more revisions

blue Cross And America ordered to build structures in the upper part of the stadium for the placement of its sponsors and it is planned that this Wednesday Cruzulino will bring his sponsors to find out where they will place their advertisements.

By the way, this Tuesday he was visiting Sports City Stadium Diego Ramirez, America’s sports director.

This portal was informed that the director of Águilas arrived to review the area and boxes that will be private to America.