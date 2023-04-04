Changing the Game: VCT Game Changer Documentary Now Available

VALORANT Esports premiered last weekend a documentary about the two teams that were finalists in the world championship of VCT Game Changer in 2022. Under the name of «changing the game“, the 30-minute video highlights the journey of professional players and organizations in their different regions.

The documentary follows the participation of the finalist teams and internationally iconic players in the competitive video game scene towards the final confrontation between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion.

Available on the official Valorant Esports YouTube channels (VALORANT LA), fans will be able to find some nods to well-known players in the VALORANT competitive scene in LATAM, such as Conir, Romi and Btrdd.

Changing the Game: A VCT Documentary

The documentary presents the first women’s World Cup, which began on November 15, 2022 and brought together eight of the best teams in the world of women and people of minority genders in Berlin (Germany).

The production is described as “the incredible history of this tournament, full of comebacks and impossible plays, and witness the birth of intrepid star players, through their own eyes«, an instance that left G2 Gozen as the first international champion team of VCT Game Changers.