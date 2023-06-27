Changing the name of Kylie Jenner’s son is also now legally applicable. Show

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son, Airey Webster, has now legally been renamed. that reports the entertainment site I! news , who is in charge of the paperwork. 1-year-old Aire was initially named Wolf at birth, but Jenner and Scott didn’t think the name would be a good fit for her.

Jenner’s son was born in February last year. Two months after the birth, the reality star and makeup millionaire announced she wanted to change her name, as Wolf would not suit her. In January of this year, Jenner first shared her youngest child’s new name with her nearly 400 million (!) Instagram followers.

Jenner and Scott also have a daughter, 5-year-old Stormi Webster. The reality star and the rapper are no longer together.

Kylie Jenner and her two children. © Instagram/Kylie Jenner



