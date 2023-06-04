Chaos on the track due to a fault in Amsterdam; Harry Styles fans…

Train traffic to and from Amsterdam is flat. There is a fault in the traffic control, that means trains cannot run. NS recommends postponing travel or using alternate transportation for the time being.

It is not clear how long the outage will last. It is estimated to be half past seven, but nothing can be said about it now.

Problems are also brewing for the thousands of concertgoers wanting to see Harry Styles at the Johan Cruz Arena on Sunday evening. From different corners of the world, NS journey planner provides options for buses and metros only. It seems that trains to Bijalmer Arena station are barely signposted. As per the reactions of various people on social media, others are already on the way and are now stuck at a station.

screen on black

According to a spokeswoman for NS, the reason for this is the rail manager ProRail. Traffic control located at Amsterdam Centraal is experiencing a fault, a spokesman for the railway manager confirmed. “The screens are black. We can communicate with the drivers on the telephone, but we can’t handle the train traffic. There are so many trains like that, you can’t verbalize it.”

This means that trains cannot run safely. Trains have also stopped on the track due to problems. They should now be safely taken to the next station. This is done with priority, but cannot be done in haste, as visibility from air traffic control is limited. “We can guide them by telephone to a station,” Prorel says.

oil slick effect

The problems also cause misery in a wider area than just Amsterdam. Eventually, even trains passing through Amsterdam could not run. “It has an oil slick effect. If you take a train from Enkhuizen to Eindhoven, it cannot continue. After all, there is no south from Amsterdam,” says an NS spokesperson.

Prorail is yet to ascertain what caused the failure. “We did a reset, but it didn’t work. It’s taken us up to seven hours now to find the cause.”

Passengers are advised to use the journey planner to see if they can travel. ProRail says the disruption affects the entire ‘postal sector’. This means that almost the entire Amsterdam area has been affected. For example, trains may run from the east to a certain point, but no further. This can be viewed on the NS journey planner.

You can use other public transport within Amsterdam.