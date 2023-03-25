Chapter 4 Shamir Anderson’s Tracker Rules the World

FilmMagic/Getty

You may not know Shamir Anderson’s name yet, but it’s safe to say that his career is well worth following.

Anderson plays Tracker, aka Nobody, in the recently acclaimed franchise spin-off “John Wick: Chapter 4”. Tracker is both an audience fixture and a welcome foil to the stylish designs of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) and High Table Chief Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), but it’s Anderson’s witty sense of humor, extensive art experience martial arts and even collaborating with ” John” Haley. Perry’s Wick: Parabellum star makes him the perfect counterpart to Reeves’ emotionally distant lead.

Anderson starred in Perry’s 2020 debut, “Bruised,” which was produced by “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski.

Chad was instrumental in being a part of this film. We really crossed paths on that set, and I worked on that movie, a not-so-important part. “It was an important role, but not enough for Chad to, in my opinion, stand out enough that he wants me to be in his next series of films,” Anderson told IndieWire during a recent interview.

Related

“So it was a big surprise. One day, I was at the gym and I got a call from my agent. Usually in Hollywood these things can be like molasses and it takes a long time before you get a job, or something like Quick shot, like: “Pick up the phone now, get on a plane tomorrow, put the camera on Saturday. And that was it. I got a call from my agent saying, ‘I have something really important, are you really available?’” “John Wick”’s Chad Stahelski wants to meet. And I said, “Okay, cool, but I’m at the gym right now, training in Toronto. Is he okay with that?” So I jumped on Zoom with him when I was at the gym, and he’s like, “Did you plan this?!” Nah, this is my morning routine.”

Anderson continued, “And he said to me, ‘Hey, you have this movie called ‘John Wick 4′.” If you are interested, take a look at the text and it’s for you. I was like, “Is that it?!” And that was it. I read the script and fell in love with the role of the tracker. And he said, “Wow, if you like it, you have to get on a plane in 48 hours.”

lionsgate

Anderson admitted he felt a “responsibility” in the role when he joined “Family Matters” on the “John Wick” franchise.

“Being invited to the fourth movie party brings a sense of responsibility, weight, anxiety because everyone is in their own rhythm and in their own flow, especially with Trakker already being such a nuisance in its own right,” Anderson said. . “It was important to know that I had to bring my best game. Fortunately for me and Chad – and I say this with pride and humility, but also with confidence – I do. I really do it. I do martial arts. I am a kung fu practitioner. .I love martial artist gymnastics and working out in the gym and throwing my body around. If anyone knows me personally, this is what I do every day, all day. So giving you this opportunity to make it look like a sharp iron.”

While it appears Anderson was already part of The Continental’s family, he fleshed out the Tracker character with his connections to his own personal experiences.

“As a college student worried about failing the exam, I worry about not telling these people or not living it honestly. Hence this: anxiety. It’s not pretense. It’s nothing in that kind of world,” he said.

Anderson added, “I felt like (Tracker) He was the person most associated with that crowd. He didn’t wear crazy clothes and he didn’t do crazy things. He didn’t really believe in The Continental’s themes. And so what I wanted to do was root, “How do I make this guy likeable, even though he has a mean little dog?” How do I make this guy likable even though he wants to go after John Wick’s head? I said: What are your motives? And I don’t talk about it very often. I hope it gets monetized from a spinoff of this story, whether it’s the Tracker series or the Tracker series or something like that. But I thought about his mother. Why would anyone want a huge amount of money? Why would anyone want $50 million for someone outside of this fantasy world? I felt like it was about his mother. Why his mother? I think this is a secret that I will definitely keep until we get to the next stage and I hope I can get back in Tracker’s shoes. For me, it was about this human.”

lionsgate

Could Tracker’s story tie into former “John Wick” star Berry’s role as Sophia, who, like Tracker, has a murderous Belgian Malinois boyfriend?

“I think it’s definitely worth exploring (of their connection),” Anderson said. “I mean, we’re two characters in this franchise that have dogs. We happen to be black. We can be relatives. She can be a sister, a grandmother in the distant future. Who knows? Mom, who knows. And I think there’s room for exploration there. And I think audiences want that.” “.

Perry previously told IGN In 2022, she could “probably” return for a spin-off. Since then, the “John Wick” franchise has spurred two premieres, the film “Bailarina”, starring Ana de Armas, and the TV series “The Continental”.

However, Anderson is waiting for Stahelski to contact him again before he can reveal too much of the “John Wick” lore.

“Obviously I’m suffering from the press and everything that’s going on. Everyone is so excited about Tracker: what’s his real name? What is his government called? Those are things I love (to know) Anderson joked. I said, “What if the tracker was a bounty killer? What if he was a bounty hunter who went after all the craziest people in the world? I’m speaking like no one else in history. What if it was someone who was really on the hunt to take down all the bad guys, bad girls, and thugs in the world.” I said to Chad when we were building this character, “What if Tracker used the whole ‘John Wick’ movie as a documentary?” He was actually watching the movie, watching the John Wick franchise as a case study for the John Wick sequel. And he used the fourth film as his introduction to the hunt for John Wick.” .

Teaming up with co-stars Keanu Reeves and fellow Anderson newcomer Donnie Yen proved to be a “master class”, showcasing some of the best action stars and goofballs of this generation.

“I want to give Donnie Yen flowers because he’s an amazing talent, and he’s a sweet, kind guy, and he really loves filmmaking and martial arts. I practice Wing Chun kung fu, and if you know Donnie’s work, Donnie has played Hitman, and he is a Wing Chun practitioner,” said Anderson. “I’ve watched all of his movies and then I’m literally in the arena doing scenes with him,” he said. Donny even in a sparring match because this guy, he sure stings like a bee and floats like a butterfly. It was incredible madness. I’m not sitting here trying to play coy, but between acting and cutting, I’m a pro. But off screen and off camera, I definitely admire every moment I get. Privately, of course, I call my kids like, “Holy shit, I’m on set with Ne-Yo right now.”

For reference, Ne-Yo wrote the original song “I Would Die for You” for the fourth film.

Getty Images for Lionsgate

Anderson’s musical background also fits in well with the choreography of “John Wick: Chapter 4″‘s stylized fight sequences. As a DJ and dancer, Anderson’s inherent rhythm combined with his martial arts background essentially made him the IRL character of “John Wick”. And yes, Anderson’s roots go back to the Disney Channel, including roles in “Camp Rock 2” and “Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.”

“Wow, like that, a reboot,” quipped Anderson. Then I did “Camp Rock 2”, where I played a dancer in Camp Star, and also in “Sharpay’s Wonderful Adventure”, I played a dancer. I think that shows that movement and the body have been part of my career since the beginning. So I’m happy and happy. To show another side of myself outside of the dance troupe in these movies. At the time, these movies served my career well, and I’m happy to be where I am now.

Anderson even has a surprising connection to 2023 Best Actor nominee Austin Butler, who may be the next “John Wick” villain in the inevitable Tracker.

“Blimey, we worked together!” Anderson said. “I actually worked with Austin Butler (‘Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure’). I don’t know if he’ll remember that.”

Anderson next stars alongside Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the action film “Tin Soldier” and produces a limited series about artist Jean-Michel Basquiat through his production banner Bay Mills Studio. A possible collaboration with Drake, also a Toronto native, is also a dream for Anderson, as he previously starred in “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Getty Images for Lionsgate

“I’m so lucky. I’m a kid from Toronto who loves acting,” said Anderson. “Most actors start out in acting school, acting classes, acting school, and you look and read about these great giants, like Jamie Foxxes, like Robert De Niroes and Keanu Reeves. And I’m very lucky to be able to share this year with these people. Ultimately, I lay the groundwork for the work ethic: It’s never about you, it’s about the team. and live honestly in fantastic circumstances. It’s very simple. “

Anderson summarized: “A director once said to me, ‘Listen, budgets change, the size and scope of movies change.’ You must still go beyond that mark and tell the truth. And I look forward to being able to maintain that in all aspects of the business as I continue on this journey. “John Wick” is another such moment. I’m still human, I still have my moments, I still have fun, and I still feel insecure. But when all is said and done, I have to hit the mark and tell the truth.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.