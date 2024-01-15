Charli XCX fans are hoping for another Addison Rae collaboration

Charli XCX has alerted fans to the possibility of another Addison Rae music collaboration, and everyone is here for it.

Charli XCX has a new album on the way, and from the hints she’s given so far, fans are sure it will be her best work yet.

The Billboard Women in Music honoree and BRIT Award nominee has already shared a preview of the album’s first single ‘Von Dutch’, which has totally stunned stans with just a 20-second snippet.

Charli XCX has teased fans with the possibility of another Addison Rae music collaboration. (Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With no hint of an album name or release date yet, Charli fans are analyzing every post the “Speed ​​Drive” singer makes on social media in search of clues.

That’s why there was an explosion of excitement on TikTok this week when the pop icon posted a video of herself lipsyncing to the upcoming ‘Von Dutch’ single with none other than TikTok star Addison Rae.

Charlie Staines would be well aware that he and Edison had worked together before. In 2023, Rae released her highly anticipated single ‘2 Die 4’ featuring Charli XCX.

The two became fast friends, with Charli telling Vogue last year that she admired the TikTok star as both a person and a musical artist.

“She was like no one I’d ever really met. no tired. Not show off. Not uncomfortable. “I’m not trying to be anything other than myself,” Charli told the magazine at the time.

The ‘Crash’ singer said: “If I ever get married, I will definitely ask Addison Rae to be my wedding DJ.”

We’ll see if Charlie keeps her word, now that she’s officially engaged to George Daniels from 1975.

Charli XCX is coming 6. (Pablo Cuadra/Getty)

While Charli is enlisting Addison Rae for wedding DJ duties, there is no official confirmation that she has secured an album feature. she is everything star.

But fans are already mulling over the idea of ​​another Charlie x Edison collaboration.

“Please tell me AR is on this!!! We need her to give us more music!!” praised one follower in the comments of the TikTok video.

“Another Addison x Charli XCX collab?” another hopeful viewer wrote.

“I’m really crazy about their friendship,” a third confessed.

And a fourth also suggested: “The girl will release a whole collab album that will eat up.”

Charli XCX’s latest single, ‘In the City’, a collaboration with Sam Smith, received a mixed reaction from fans, while her most recent album crash (2022) was a massive success.

Later this month, Charli XCX is set to make her epic return to the Boiler Room alongside George Daniels, AG Cook and EasyFun. Although the event is still a few weeks away, details including ticket availability are still under wraps.