Charli XCX Responds to Camila Cabello’s Charli-esque New Era

Go away, I guess.

Photo: Camila Cabello via YouTube

That fruit looks familiar. Camila Cabello has been teasing her new era for quite some time now, and from the start it’s felt remarkably… XCXian. And now Charlie has responded. Following the release of a lo-fi video on March 6, in which Cabello pops her head out of a car while her upcoming track “I Love It” plays, Charli It was set to “It”. ” In Charli’s video, posted on March 7, the pop star is also in the car, in the same outfit, lip-syncing to “I Got It.” Then, Charlie tweeted, “Come on, mess is fun! Nothing matters!” “I Love It”, which samples Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade”, resembles Charli’s song during its intentionally monotonous chorus, with both songs repeating “I ____ it”. In addition, unsafe behavior in cars is an XCX staple – she has an album titled “Vroom Vroom”. crasha song on barbie Soundtrack called “Speed ​​Drive” etc. This girl likes to do bad things in cars.

Comparisons began on February 21, when Cabello released the first teaser of her upcoming music. The post was filmed with a handheld video camera and reminds Charlie how i feel now The era with its combination of lo-fi aesthetics, white T-shirts, webcams, auto-tuned vocals and hyperpop production. Cabello managed to hit them all during the ten-second video. At the time, fans immediately made comparisons. They worked together on Cabello’s “Senorita”, for which Charli is a featured writer. Perhaps Ms. Cabello was writing notes.