Charlie Puth’s intimate confession was so personal that his friend Adam Levine got wind of it

highlight Charlie Puth surprises Adam Levine by sharing a personal story about how Maroon 5’s song “This Love” influenced his coming-of-age experience.

Puth and Levine have a deep friendship and bond over their shared love of music.

Puth’s openness in interviews has shed light on their friendship.







Once the artists reach the top music business, they often form relationships with their peers. With this in mind, it makes sense that now that Charlie Puth’s music videos get lots of views on YouTube, he has become friends with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.





During Levine’s time in the public eye, fans have learned a lot about the Maroon 5 singer, including the status of his marriage. Even though Levin is familiar with the idea of ​​oversharing, he still panics when his friend Puth reveals something very personal to him.





Charlie Puth upset Adam Levine by talking about his personal life

When people in the entertainment industry release their projects, they have little control over what is done with them. An example of this is when a musician releases a love song, listeners will enjoy that music as they wish. Luckily for those artists, they usually don’t need to learn what people do when they listen to their songs.





In January 2004, Adam Levine and his band Maroon 5 release their song “This Love”“. A big hit for the band, “This Love” is a song that was destined to become a calling card for Maroon 5.





The reason “This Love” was such a success for Maroon 5 was that it became a part of the lives of a generation of listeners. As it turned out, one of the people for whom “This Love” meant a lot growing up and becoming a successful singer himself was Charlie Puth.





In May 2022, Puth spoke to Bustle and the results of that interview proved, to say the least, remarkable. That’s because Puth was more open than most stars would ever think about being with the world.





A perfect example of how open he was during the interview came when he was talking about Maroon 5’s song “This Love”. As Puth explained to Bustle, She experienced an adult moment with her body while listening to “This Love”.





While Puth’s decision to share that he masturbated for the song was incredible enough, the singer went even further. As Puth explained to Bustle, once he became acquainted with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, he told the singer about his early experience with “This Love”.





As anyone who has heard Maroon 5’s music probably already knows, there is a confessional nature to Levine’s vocals. As a result, it makes a little sense that Puth would have thought Levine wouldn’t mind knowing about their intimate moment.

However, according to what Puth told Bustle, Levine wasn’t too happy to learn about what Puth did with his song. Instead, Levine responded by saying something that made it seem like the Maroon 5 singer was nervous but was trying to be relatively polite.

“Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. (I told him) and he said, ‘That’s really weird.'”

The Truth About Adam Levine and Charlie Puth’s Friendship

During the sixteenth season of The Voice, Charlie Puth served as a mentor to Adam Levine. Since then, both the singers have been somewhat linked in the minds of their fans.





As a result, Puth has also been asked about Levin’s controversies in the past. For example, when he spoke to Rolling Stone in 2022, Puth was asked about Levine sending private messages to women on social media despite being married. In response, Puth seemed as if he was still loyal to Levin and was not condoning his actions.

“So obviously I’m not very familiar with the situation, but, you know, he’s a friend of mine. To be completely honest, I was really shocked by this, and I honestly didn’t even know what to say, because this is not a good situation. And I can’t relate to it at all. I’m just here, like, I don’t know what to do.

While Puth’s comments to Rolling Stone speak volumes, things said during other interviews may be more revealing. After all, Puth and Levine have addressed their friendship during interviews in the past.





In 2017, Puth was interviewed by Billboard and talked about his bond with Levine. As Puth told the publication, he was a little nervous about Levine when they first got to know each other.

“That was the first time I met Adam too. She and I are like friends now, but that was like a week of knowing each other, so it’s still very… you know, when you know you’re going to be friends with someone. Are, but you’re very careful what you say around them?”





Puth continued, “I was like, ‘Adam… maybe you want to sing that one part again… if you want?’ Now I’ll say, ‘Hey you, that was terrible! You’re the worst singer ever!'”





Until now, it seemed like Puth and Levine’s friendship was a one-sided affair, as the young star was the only one talking about it. However, Levine once spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Puth when they filmed The Voice together.

“We just love talking about music and as far as our influences and the things we love, we’re really cut from the same cloth. It’s definitely the best thing I’ve ever done with someone like that.” There’s a close friendship that’s been on the show…he’s mega-talented, and he’s my friend, and he’s super cool, and I love him.”





Levin later added, ‘I have one of your sweatshirts, I wore it yesterday. This is a great sweatshirt. “It’s really, really expensive if you want it back… Half your stuff is at my house, so… sleepover.”