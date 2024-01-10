“ChatGPT creator protests New York Times over ‘fair use’ of copyrighted works”. daily list

A flurry of lawsuits in federal court in New York will test the future of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products that would not have been so influential if they had not involved large amounts of copyrighted human works.

But do AI chatbots – in this case, widely marketed products made by OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft – violate copyright and fair competition laws? Professional writers and media outlets will face an uphill battle to win that argument in court.

“I would like to be optimistic on behalf of the writers, but I’m not. I think they have an uphill battle ahead of them,” said copyright lawyer Ashima Agarwal, who worked for publishing giant John Wiley & Sons.

A lawsuit has come from the New York Times. Another one of the group of famous novelists like John Grisham, Jodi Picoult and George RR Martin. Third, among best-selling non-fiction authors, including the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography on which the hit film “Oppenheimer” was based.

Each lawsuit presents different arguments, but they all center on the fact that San Francisco-based company OpenAI “built this product off other people’s intellectual property,” said attorney Justin Nelson, who represents non-fiction authors. represent and whom the office also represents. new York Times.

“What OpenAI is saying is that it has been free to take over anyone else’s intellectual property since the beginning, as long as it’s on the Internet,” Nelson said.

The New York Times filed a lawsuit in December, alleging that ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot chatbots compete against the same media outlets they train with and divert web traffic from the newspaper and other copyright owners who receive advertising revenue. But trust. Their sites generate output to continue their journalism. They also presented evidence that chatbots were repeating Times articles word for word. On other occasions, chatbots held the newspaper accountable for misinformation, damaging its reputation.

A federal judge is presiding over all three cases so far, as well as a fourth from two other non-fiction authors who filed another lawsuit last week. U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein has been on the Manhattan court since 1995, when he was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton.

OpenAI and Microsoft have not yet filed formal counterclaims on the New York cases, but OpenAI made a public statement this week in which it called the New York Times lawsuit “meritless” and noted that the chatbot’s ability to repeat certain articles verbatim ” Abnormal failure.”

“Training artificial intelligence models with publicly accessible materials on the Internet is a legitimate use, as demonstrated by long-standing and widely accepted precedents,” the company said on its blog Monday. He also suggested that The New York Times “direct models to reproduce it or select examples of it from among several attempts.”

OpenAI pointed to licensing deals it signed last year with The Associated Press, German media company Axel Springer and other organizations as examples of how the company is trying to support a healthy news ecosystem. OpenAI pays an undisclosed amount to license the AP news archive. The New York Times had a similar conversation before deciding to sue.

OpenAI said this year that access to the AP’s “collection of high-quality, fact-based texts” would enhance the capabilities of its AI systems. But this week his blog downplayed news content for AI training, arguing that large language models learn from “vast stores of human knowledge” and that “any data source – including the New York Times – can do more than what is expected.” Not important for learning.” Sample.”

Who will win?

Much of the AI ​​industry’s argument is based on the “fair use” doctrine of US copyright law, which allows limited use of copyrighted material for teaching, research or transforming the protected work into something different.

In response, the legal team representing The New York Times wrote Tuesday that what OpenAI and Microsoft are doing is “not fair use under any circumstances,” because they are taking advantage of the newspaper’s investment in its journalism “without permission.” “Raising” to make the product. Payment.”

Until now, courts have largely sided with tech companies when interpreting how copyright laws should treat AI systems. In a defeat for visual artists, a federal judge in San Francisco last year dismissed the first major lawsuit against an AI image generator. Another California judge rejected comedian Sarah Silverman’s arguments that Facebook’s parent company Meta infringed the rights to her autobiography in creating its own AI model.

Recent lawsuits have provided more detailed evidence of alleged harm, but Aggarwal said that when it comes to using copyrighted material to train artificial intelligence systems that provide “a small portion of that material to users” does, the courts do not seem inclined to consider it. Violation of copyright.”

Tech companies point to Google’s success in rejecting legal challenges against its digital book library as an example. In 2016, the US Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision, rejecting the authors’ argument that Google’s digitization of millions of books and the public display of their fragments constituted copyright infringement. Copyright.

But judges interpret fair use arguments on a case-by-case basis and “really depend a lot on the facts,” based on economic impact and other factors, said Kathy Wolfe, an executive at the Dutch firm Wolters Kluwer. , who also sit on it. Board of Court. Copyright Clearance Center, which helps negotiate print and digital media licenses in the United States.

“Just because something is free on the Internet, on a website, doesn’t mean you can copy it and email it, much less use it to conduct a commercial business,” Wolfe said. Is.” “Who will win? I don’t know, but I’m definitely in favor of protecting copyright for everyone. “That inspires innovation.”

beyond the courts

Some media outlets and other content creators are looking beyond the courts, calling on lawmakers or the US Library of Congress Copyright Office to strengthen copyright protections in the age of AI. A panel of the US Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from media executives and advocates on Wednesday in a hearing dedicated to the impact of AI on journalism.

Roger Lynch, CEO of the Conde Nast magazine chain, plans to tell senators that generic AI companies are “using our stolen intellectual property to create replacement tools.”

A copy of Lynch’s prepared statements reads, “We believe the legislative solution can be simple: Make clear that use of copyrighted material in connection with commercial generator AI is not fair use and requires permission. “