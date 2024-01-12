ChatGPT opens its own app store in an attempt to copy Apple’s model. technology

OpenAI has finally opened its store of user-built ChatGPT apps. The company behind the most famous chatbot announced this “ChatGPT Store” in November, which arrived this week after a few months of delay. Starting this Wednesday, its users have the option to use applications intended for specific purposes. Currently the store is open only to ChatGPT customers.

This model is similar to the Apple and Android app stores. It wants to create its own ecosystem that allows this model to become a platform on which to build essential applications for millions of users, as happened with Instagram, Uber, TikTok or many other mobile phones. Apps, OpenAI says that more than 3 million bots or applications have already been created. The store also offers agents generated by the platform.

The Sam Altman-led company will also share a portion of the revenue with the creators of the most-used apps. However, it has not yet provided details on how it will distribute the percentage of the proceeds. You will also have more detailed control so that Apps Comply with company policies.

Screenshot of the apps offered by the company in the ChatGPIT store.

In the store, the company recommends, for example, an application made by Alltrails about hiking these days. The search process is the same as the original AppTrails app, but ChatGPT is asked questions so it can find an appropriate route. Other applications similar to ChatGPT’s most common uses also arise: code tutor for programming with an assistant; To find consensus, academic articles or books, to ask for recommendations on books and literature.

The store also offers applications in different sections on illustrations, logos, similar images to help write in natural language or code, perform mathematical operations. In many cases the solutions are similar to those that version 4 of ChatGPT can offer, with the advantage of being dedicated to a more precise area. The risk of hallucinations or disorientation still exists.

