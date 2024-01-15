ChatGPT owner OpenAI grows and is valued at USD80 billion: What does Microsoft have to do with it?

The new artificial intelligence is not yet available to the general public. (X:OpenAI)

The valuation of the popular artificial intelligence innovation organization OpenAI will increase to $80 billion.

This development underlines its relevance and continued growth OpenAI in technology sectorStrengthening its role as a key player in the advancement of AI solutions that continue to shape the digital future.

The reported increase in price comes after OpenAI was shown to the public SoraA new artificial intelligence model capable of creating hyper-realistic videos from text suggestions.

In collaboration with Microsoft, OpenAI may have closed a deal that would value the artificial intelligence company at more than $80 billion,

Microsoft is an investor in the startup OpenAI. (OpenAI)

According to a report in The New York Times, the deal will involve the sale of existing shares through a takeover bid led by Thrive Capital.

Besides, This arrangement allows employees to redeem shares in their companyChoosing an alternative to the traditional financing round which typically attempts to raise capital for the company.

The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI in late 2022 reignited enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, prompting companies to look for ways to integrate this technology.

Last year, OpenAI had entered into a similar agreement with major venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and K2 Global.Who bought shares in the public offering and valued the company at approximately $29 billion.

Sam Altman may be looking for investors to produce his own chips for OpenAI. (X:Sama)

It has also been reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is in talks to raise capital for a semiconductor company aimed at expanding global chip manufacturing capacity to spur the development of new artificial intelligence tools.

As of March 2023, it was estimated that OpenAI would need to acquire more than 30,000 AI chips from NVIDIA to continue operating ChatGPT in the medium term.

This need has contributed to a 56.4% increase in Jensen Huang’s company’s revenue during 2023, mainly attributed to the sales of these AI chips.

still, OpenAI plans to change this dynamic by exploring the development of its own AI chips.Currently trying to find an alternative to purchasing GPUs from NVIDIA in large quantities.

Recently, OpenAI released Sora. (OpenAI)

According to the Financial Times report, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is looking for investors to finance this ambitious project. The goal is to reduce dependence on external hardwareIs developing its own artificial intelligence chips.

However, completion of this project exceeds the need for financing. Seek cooperation with a semiconductor manufacturer capable of producing the required number of chips To meet the future needs of OpenAI.

Efforts to collaborate with TSMC, Taiwan’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing, appear to be well underway.

TSMC is distinguished not only by its production capacity but also by its Ability to develop and employ advanced technologies to manufacture small and efficient electronic componentsThrough the use of advanced lithographic nodes.

The tool includes very specific indications. (X:OpenAI)

OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence research organization behind ChatGPIT, has marked a new milestone in the development of the technology with the launch of Sora, a tool capable of creating videos from textual descriptions.

OpenAI’s Sora is a new model which, although still in the testing phase, can already create videos up to one minute long. The Sam Altman-led company says Sora can create videos that look absolutely real and do exactly what users ask without losing the quality of the images.

Sora works using the same principle as a generator that converts text to an image. This means that users can give very detailed instructions or “hints” about what they want to see in the video.